Our favorite Steiff memories, from Washington Post staffers

It was almost 9 p.m. in Munich, and I was on a bear hunt.
I was determined to buy a Steiff, the makers of the original stuffed bear, in the country where it was born. Scrolling through my phone, I looked for a nearby store that was still open. I ran into a fancy department store, where women were trying on dirndls for Oktoberfest, to find a few Steiff animals scattered around: bears, rabbits, elephants. After sorting through and deciding what was in my budget (some can cost hundreds of dollars), I grabbed an owl for my dad (a bird lover) and a soft, tan teddy bear for myself. His name, fittingly, is Finn.
My family has no German roots, but the bears have a special meaning. The tradition started on my dad’s side when his grandparents started giving the 10 children in his family a Steiff at birth. My grandparents carried on the tradition with their grandchildren, and after my grandmother passed, my aunts did the same for the remaining 22 nieces and nephews. My original Steiff is a well-loved polar bear; he was never very cuddly and makes a growling sound when you tip him over, though the growl has faded over his 37-year life. I always thought it sounded more like a moo, anyway.
My brother and I have since carried on the tradition of giving Steiffs to some of our best friends’ kids, and some day will do it for each other’s children. I learned gifting Steiffs is a tradition that extends well beyond my own family, including some incredible stories from the Steiff Museum in Giengen, Germany.
Closer to home, we asked some Washington Post staffers about their stuffed animals and memories.
Lea Paradowski, advertising research manager
My bear was my mom’s before he was mine. She was 10 or 11 when she got it in the early 1960s, but she can’t remember whether it was from the English department store in Ghana, where she lived at the time, or whether my grandfather brought it back from a trip while working for the State Department. She gave him to me when I was little, and I had him with all my stuffed animals on shelves in my childhood room. He wasn’t as cuddly as most of them, but he did squeak when you squeezed his tummy, which I always enjoyed. His squeaker doesn’t work anymore, but I can remember what it sounded like. He eventually retired at my parents’ house when I moved out, but when my daughter was born in 2006, my mother gave her her own Steiff bear.
Emily Guskin, polling analyst
The Steiffs in our family are from my mother, a first-generation American, the daughter of Jewish German immigrants to the United States who came to this country in the late 1930s. Mom has had them for so long that she can’t remember who gave them to her or when she got them. They are cherished loved ones; even as a small child, I understood these were animals to be gentle with and not to play or cuddle with like my other stuffed animals. The little turtle sat on my headboard when I was a child, and I think subconsciously helped me choose the University of Maryland for college. My mom gave me custody of the little doggies only a couple of years ago, when we moved out of my childhood home.
Lauren Bulbin, features photo editor
My mom’s childhood teddy bear was a little chestnut thing made of mohair that nestled itself every night between my parents’ large California king pillows. It was my favorite thing to sneak away with when my mom wasn’t looking. I would take it into her closet and throw a teddy bear tea party (with a Steiff tea set) on the floor. Her bear, named Beary, as were all her bears, was among my many friends and confidants made of fluff. It wasn’t until I was older that I received my own Steiff: a pink bear embroidered with blue rosettes that I named Fancy. Receiving this bear from my mom was a particularly special moment for me; I finally had bears like hers to call my own.
Lauren Bulbin, features photo editor
I remember my mom telling me how special Steiff was to my grandparents and her siblings. Owning one of my own felt like I owned a tangible piece of a legacy. Now that my mother is no longer with me, I look back at so many of the wonderful memories we shared over these fuzzy toys. She was a person who knew all the words to the song “Teddy Bears’ Picnic,” and she loved any opportunity to share that fact with others. Even now, my partner and I have made Steiff a part of our family with a new generation of bears, Papa, Jasmine and Rocket.
Nina Zafar, social media editor
I have a few Steiff animals lovingly collected by my mother over the years. In the late 1960s, there were a lot of European expats working and living in Tehran, where my mom grew up. When their stints were over, they’d sell everything in their apartments like an estate sale. My mom was about 15 when she acquired her first Steiff from a German expat who told her all about how special these stuffed animals were.
Nina Zafar, social media editor
In the early 1980s, when my mom was working and studying in the United States, she applied to be a manager at a fancy toy store in Boston. The owner of the shop spent time in Germany growing up and ordered most of the store’s toys from there. During the interview, my mom explained that she loved seeing the Steiff bears in the window of the shop. The store owner was so impressed that this 20-something Iranian immigrant knew and loved Steiff animals, she gave her the job on the spot. My mom said it was the best job she ever had, and she owes it to her Steiff collection.
Marguerite Hanna, manager of advertising traffic
The bear from my Aunt Amy. She was in Zurich and saw it and bought it for my newborn daughter, Hazel. She knew they were special and classic. Hazel, now 3, calls her bear “Fluffy teddy bear.”
