Our favorite Steiff memories, from Washington Post staffers

It was almost 9 p.m. in Munich, and I was on a bear hunt.

I was determined to buy a Steiff, the makers of the original stuffed bear, in the country where it was born. Scrolling through my phone, I looked for a nearby store that was still open. I ran into a fancy department store, where women were trying on dirndls for Oktoberfest, to find a few Steiff animals scattered around: bears, rabbits, elephants. After sorting through and deciding what was in my budget (some can cost hundreds of dollars), I grabbed an owl for my dad (a bird lover) and a soft, tan teddy bear for myself. His name, fittingly, is Finn.