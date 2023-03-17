An illustrated encyclopedia of people you meet on vacation

You’re getting lost in the scenery of Tokyo, walking through streets and weaving between skyscrapers when bam! — you run into another tourist. You’re ripped out of your “Lost in Translation” moment, reminded that you’re not the only person on vacation — not by a long shot. In a flash, the reality returns that you’re just one of millions.

Unless you’re renting out a private island or backpacking in the wilderness, vacations come with other people. If you’re lucky, those other travelers match your energy, add to the charm of your trip — or at least sort of blend in with the scenery. Or they become the villains of your travel stories, talking your ear off or blocking your view.

Love them or hate them, these are the people you’ll meet on vacation.

