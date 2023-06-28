A low-lit giant sequoia tree is surrounded by other trees in the background.
A person in a blue shirt and orange helmet uses their left leg to brace themselves against a mountain as they climb up.
A family plays various instruments while standing on an overlook.
A postcard from

Yosemite

Matt McClain photo
By

Photographer Matt McClain traveled to California for The Washington Post’s latest podcast “Field Trip,” a journey through the messy past and uncertain future of America’s national parks.

I still remember my first visit to Yosemite National Park 20 years ago as a young photographer. It felt like I had stepped into nature’s amusement park, with each attraction beckoning you to experience its thrills.

I wondered how one place could have so much natural beauty.

Tunnel View at sunset.

The California Tunnel Tree within the Mariposa Grove.

A park visitor in a blue jacket looks up the California Tunnel Tree within the Mariposa Grove.

Winding trails in the Mariposa Grove allow visitors to walk among giant sequoia trees.

Two people walk on a footpath through Mariposa Grove.

Photographers gather at Cook’s Meadow to capture the sunrise.

Photographers standing in a valley stable their cameras with tripods as the sun rises above mountains.

Each turn was a postcard waiting to happen.

Yosemite National Park superintendent Cicely Muldoon.

Yosemite National Park superintendent Cicely Muldoon poses for a portrait.

As I later learned, that was intentional. When the National Park Service began work to upgrade the park’s roads almost 100 years ago, it was insistent on keeping the beauty of the park intact. Roads were carefully integrated into the landscape and tunnels were constructed to minimize the scarring of the hills. Even telephone lines were located away from the views.

Two decades ago, a southern California newspaper assigned me to document overcrowding at the park. There were so many visitors, I couldn’t navigate freely around the park. Now, returning as a staff photographer for The Washington Post, I could enjoy the park’s enduring beauty without any interruptions.

As I made my way to Yosemite Valley, I encountered a tunnel that framed the peaks of El Capitan and Half Dome into one view.

Chris Potter of Santa Barbara, Calif., paints Valley View.

A man standing in front of an easel paints a colorful landscape showing two mountain peaks with water and a valley between them.

The landscape fit together like a puzzle, leaving me wondering about the eons it took for the scene to take shape.

A great blue heron sits on a tree trunk in the Merced River.

A large blue bird with a sharp bill sits on a tree trunk in the water.

It also made me consider the people who came before me. Native Americans have lived in Yosemite for thousands of years. Descendants of the Ahwahneechee still reside in the surrounding area. Just a short walk from Yosemite’s visitor center is a reconstruction of a Native American village in the valley, reminding visitors of the park’s first inhabitants.

I had booked my trip for October, before the cold weather set in and roads closed for the season. When I arrived, the waterfalls had gone dry and the crowds had dissipated.

The Mariposa Grove features more than 500 mature giant sequoias.

A giant sequoia within Mariposa Grove.

Fire-damaged giant sequoias in the Mariposa Grove.

A young, green tree stands in front of a charred sequoia tree damaged by fire.

A tree split and damaged by fire.

A fire-damaged giant sequoia within Mariposa Grove.

A fire-charred tree trunk.

But it was hardly a lonely experience.

National Park Service botanist Garrett Dickman.

A portrait of a man wearing a National Park Service uniform looking into the camera in front of a giant sequoia.

Each sunrise and sunset brought out scores of fellow photographers. As we set up our tripods, anticipating the changing light, we got to know each other on a first-name basis. We asked each other how the day went and swapped tips on the best places to shoot.

The sun rises behind a tepee that is part of a Native American village recreation.

A wooden tipi.

A historic photo in a display near the visitor center within Yosemite Valley.

A historic photo is seen as the surroundings are reflected in glass in a display near the visitor center within the Yosemite Valley.

A display of pottery and baskets at the Ahwahnee Hotel.

Native American pottery and baskets with intricate patterns behind glass.

A rock climber ascends El Capitan.

A rock climber ascends El Capitan.

Francisco Galilea stands near El Capitan with his climbing equipment.

A rock climber holding thick climbing rope gazes up at a mountain.

Strangely, I had encountered newlyweds on all of my recent assignments. So half-jokingly, I asked my fellow photographer Craig: “You haven’t seen any wedding couples, have you?” Sure, he said, not too long ago in an open field. Hoping to catch them, I walked to my car — just in time to spot them leaving the parking lot.

The couple turned out to be newlyweds from Philadelphia on their honeymoon. They told me they had always wanted to visit this place.

Kaila Griffenburg and her husband, William Griffenburg take photos on their honeymoon.

A couple wearing wedding attire stands in a valley.

One of the greatest gifts of my job is the people I get to meet. This trip was no different.

Kaila Griffenburg and her husband, William Griffenburg, said they've always wanted to visit Yosemite.

Several pictures made into a video show a woman in a white wedding dress standing on a large fallen tree as a man helps adjust her train.

I watched a professional painter work on an early landscape, changing it several times as the light moved across the mountains. I encountered a family band playing songs at an overlook for everyone to enjoy.

On my last day at the park, I took an early morning walk through the giant sequoias in the Mariposa Grove. Like much of the park’s natural features, these ancient trees inspire humility and awe. They have stood here for thousands of years, and I hope they will continue to stand as long as possible.

Cook’s Meadow illuminated by a sunrise.

A tree in Cook’s Meadow is illuminated by the rising sun.

A couple walks through the Mariposa Grove as the sun sets at Yosemite.

A couple walking hand-in-hand in the dark through trees.
About this story

Text and photography by Matt McClain. Design and development by Katty Huertas, Frank Hulley-Jones and Garland Potts. Graphic by Tim Meko. Olivier Laurent and Julie Vitkovskaya were the lead editors. Additional editing by Christine Ashack, Matt Callahan, Mike Cirelli, Amanda Finnegan, Courtney Kan, Gwen Milder and Jamie Zega.

