Yosemite Share this story Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience. Photographer Matt McClain traveled to California for The Washington Post’s latest podcast “Field Trip,” a journey through the messy past and uncertain future of America’s national parks. I still remember my first visit to Yosemite National Park 20 years ago as a young photographer. It felt like I had stepped into nature’s amusement park, with each attraction beckoning you to experience its thrills. Tap photos for captions I wondered how one place could have so much natural beauty. Tunnel View at sunset.

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

The California Tunnel Tree within the Mariposa Grove. Winding trails in the Mariposa Grove allow visitors to walk among giant sequoia trees. Photographers gather at Cook’s Meadow to capture the sunrise.

Each turn was a postcard waiting to happen. Yosemite National Park superintendent Cicely Muldoon.

As I later learned, that was intentional. When the National Park Service began work to upgrade the park’s roads almost 100 years ago, it was insistent on keeping the beauty of the park intact. Roads were carefully integrated into the landscape and tunnels were constructed to minimize the scarring of the hills. Even telephone lines were located away from the views.

Two decades ago, a southern California newspaper assigned me to document overcrowding at the park. There were so many visitors, I couldn’t navigate freely around the park. Now, returning as a staff photographer for The Washington Post, I could enjoy the park’s enduring beauty without any interruptions.

As I made my way to Yosemite Valley, I encountered a tunnel that framed the peaks of El Capitan and Half Dome into one view.

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

Chris Potter of Santa Barbara, Calif., paints Valley View.

The landscape fit together like a puzzle, leaving me wondering about the eons it took for the scene to take shape. A great blue heron sits on a tree trunk in the Merced River.

It also made me consider the people who came before me. Native Americans have lived in Yosemite for thousands of years. Descendants of the Ahwahneechee still reside in the surrounding area. Just a short walk from Yosemite’s visitor center is a reconstruction of a Native American village in the valley, reminding visitors of the park’s first inhabitants.

I had booked my trip for October, before the cold weather set in and roads closed for the season. When I arrived, the waterfalls had gone dry and the crowds had dissipated.

The Mariposa Grove features more than 500 mature giant sequoias. Fire-damaged giant sequoias in the Mariposa Grove. A tree split and damaged by fire. A fire-damaged giant sequoia within Mariposa Grove.

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

But it was hardly a lonely experience. National Park Service botanist Garrett Dickman.

Each sunrise and sunset brought out scores of fellow photographers. As we set up our tripods, anticipating the changing light, we got to know each other on a first-name basis. We asked each other how the day went and swapped tips on the best places to shoot.

The sun rises behind a tepee that is part of a Native American village recreation. A historic photo in a display near the visitor center within Yosemite Valley. A display of pottery and baskets at the Ahwahnee Hotel.

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

A rock climber ascends El Capitan. Francisco Galilea stands near El Capitan with his climbing equipment.

Strangely, I had encountered newlyweds on all of my recent assignments. So half-jokingly, I asked my fellow photographer Craig: “You haven’t seen any wedding couples, have you?” Sure, he said, not too long ago in an open field. Hoping to catch them, I walked to my car — just in time to spot them leaving the parking lot.

The couple turned out to be newlyweds from Philadelphia on their honeymoon. They told me they had always wanted to visit this place.

Kaila Griffenburg and her husband, William Griffenburg take photos on their honeymoon.

One of the greatest gifts of my job is the people I get to meet. This trip was no different. Kaila Griffenburg and her husband, William Griffenburg, said they've always wanted to visit Yosemite.

I watched a professional painter work on an early landscape, changing it several times as the light moved across the mountains. I encountered a family band playing songs at an overlook for everyone to enjoy.

On my last day at the park, I took an early morning walk through the giant sequoias in the Mariposa Grove. Like much of the park’s natural features, these ancient trees inspire humility and awe. They have stood here for thousands of years, and I hope they will continue to stand as long as possible.

Cook’s Meadow illuminated by a sunrise.

A couple walks through the Mariposa Grove as the sun sets at Yosemite.