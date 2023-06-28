Yosemite
Photographer Matt McClain traveled to California for The Washington Post’s latest podcast “Field Trip,” a journey through the messy past and uncertain future of America’s national parks.
I still remember my first visit to Yosemite National Park 20 years ago as a young photographer. It felt like I had stepped into nature’s amusement park, with each attraction beckoning you to experience its thrills.
I wondered how one place could have so much natural beauty.
Each turn was a postcard waiting to happen.
As I later learned, that was intentional. When the National Park Service began work to upgrade the park’s roads almost 100 years ago, it was insistent on keeping the beauty of the park intact. Roads were carefully integrated into the landscape and tunnels were constructed to minimize the scarring of the hills. Even telephone lines were located away from the views.
Two decades ago, a southern California newspaper assigned me to document overcrowding at the park. There were so many visitors, I couldn’t navigate freely around the park. Now, returning as a staff photographer for The Washington Post, I could enjoy the park’s enduring beauty without any interruptions.
As I made my way to Yosemite Valley, I encountered a tunnel that framed the peaks of El Capitan and Half Dome into one view.
The landscape fit together like a puzzle, leaving me wondering about the eons it took for the scene to take shape.
It also made me consider the people who came before me. Native Americans have lived in Yosemite for thousands of years. Descendants of the Ahwahneechee still reside in the surrounding area. Just a short walk from Yosemite’s visitor center is a reconstruction of a Native American village in the valley, reminding visitors of the park’s first inhabitants.
I had booked my trip for October, before the cold weather set in and roads closed for the season. When I arrived, the waterfalls had gone dry and the crowds had dissipated.
But it was hardly a lonely experience.
Each sunrise and sunset brought out scores of fellow photographers. As we set up our tripods, anticipating the changing light, we got to know each other on a first-name basis. We asked each other how the day went and swapped tips on the best places to shoot.
Strangely, I had encountered newlyweds on all of my recent assignments. So half-jokingly, I asked my fellow photographer Craig: “You haven’t seen any wedding couples, have you?” Sure, he said, not too long ago in an open field. Hoping to catch them, I walked to my car — just in time to spot them leaving the parking lot.
The couple turned out to be newlyweds from Philadelphia on their honeymoon. They told me they had always wanted to visit this place.
One of the greatest gifts of my job is the people I get to meet. This trip was no different.
I watched a professional painter work on an early landscape, changing it several times as the light moved across the mountains. I encountered a family band playing songs at an overlook for everyone to enjoy.
On my last day at the park, I took an early morning walk through the giant sequoias in the Mariposa Grove. Like much of the park’s natural features, these ancient trees inspire humility and awe. They have stood here for thousands of years, and I hope they will continue to stand as long as possible.
