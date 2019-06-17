eat

Breakfast Bread 41 Under a railway bridge on Pearse Street, you’ll find this lively sourdough bakery, where tempting loaves and pastries are lined up in front of a wood-fired oven. Bread is made from fermented starters, using stone-ground organic flour with no additives or preservatives. Creative breakfast dishes include a seven-seed Shackleton sourdough bread with avocado, kimchi and kimchi mayonnaise, and mushrooms on sourdough toast with an egg, blue cheese and house pesto. The art of conversation is valued over WiFi, and there are some communal tables. Plus, you can buy fresh loaves of everything to take away. BTW: At 3 euros, the family pan is a good-value take-home loaf. Bread 41, Pearse Street, Dublin, Ireland Website 011-353-87-297-7284



Location



Website

Instagram



Breakfast KC Peaches The sign reads “Eat Well, Live Well,” which is the philosophy of this informal central cafe focused on all-natural foods. The Nassau Street branch opens at 7:30 a.m. (there are also branches at St. Stephen’s Green, Dame Street and Pearse Street), and you can get a full Irish breakfast — sausages, bacon, two eggs, black and white pudding (similar to sausage), fried mushrooms, baked beans, toast and tea or coffee — for 10 euros (about $11). Lighter breakfast options include a vegetarian version, toast, porridge, granola, eggs and breakfast sandwiches. BTW: Give in to your sweet tooth without feeling too guilty with the vegan maple pecan bar. KC Peaches, Nassau Street, Dublin 2, Ireland Website 011-353-1-633-6872



Location



Website

Instagram



Twitter



Lunch The Winding Stair This Dublin favorite, with bare wood floors and tables and bookcases in the corners, is full of character. Each of the restaurant’s two levels (reached by stairs, of course) has some of the best views in Dublin: The huge windows look over the River Liffey and the Ha’penny Bridge. The menu changes seasonally, but favorites that remain year-round include cockles and mussels and smoked poached haddock. After lunch, browse the great collection of Irish titles (new and secondhand) in the Winding Stair bookshop on the ground level. BTW: Leave room for the cheese board, plum chutney and Irish strawberry wine pairing for dessert. The Winding Stair, Lower Ormond Quay, North City, Dublin 1, Ireland Website 011-353-1-872-7320



Location



Website

Instagram



Twitter



Lunch The Fumbally Locals flock for the neighborhood vibe here; at any one of the communal tables, you might find friends catching up, someone on a laptop, someone else with a dog and someone deep in a book. One thing uniting them all is the wholesome food: soups, falafel, salads, sandwiches and daily specials. Check out the experimental house-made fermented drinks, such as lemon, turmeric and ginger fizz, or down a shot of probiotic fermented cabbage and ginger juice to set you up for the afternoon. BTW: Lunch stuff sells out. Arrive early. The Fumbally, Fumbally Lane, Merchants Quay, Dublin, Ireland Website 011-353-1-529-8732



Location



Website

Dinner Fallon & Byrne There are lots of choice for food in this large space on Exchequer Street — a beautiful dining space on the top floor, a wine bar in the basement and gourmet grocer/food hall on the ground floor with everything from the best produce to coffee and chocolate. The main restaurant menu centers on seasonal meat and seafood; try the Carlingford Lough oysters, aged beef or Clonakilty black pudding. BTW: In a hurry? Get hot food at the deli counter and eat in the food hall cafe. Fallon & Byrne, Food Hall, Exchequer Street, Dublin, Ireland Website 011-353-1-472-1010



Location



Website

Instagram



Twitter



(From Fish Shop) Dinner Fish Shop Set in a tiny space on a quiet stretch of Benburb Street, Fish Shop has signage that’s so inconspicuous, you could miss it altogether. The catch of the day is the main attraction — light beer-battered fish served with chips (fries) and tartar sauce. The fish changes daily, depending on the North Atlantic catch, but most common are haddock, cod and hake. The extensive wine list has biodynamic, natural wines from small independent winemakers, and most suit seafood pairings. Fish and chips can be served take-away, but if you’re dining in, try the tasty bar snacks, like haddock croquettes or squid sliders. BTW: Fish Shop on nearby Queen Street is its more formal sister restaurant. Fish Shop, Benburb St., Benburb Street, Smithfield, Dublin 7, Ireland Website 011-353-1-557-1473



Location



Website

Instagram



Twitter



Late-night Izakaya Sake Bar The basement bar at Izakaya is Yamamori’s take on a traditional Japanese izakaya, an informal tavern, and it’s open until 2:30 a.m., with daily late-night DJing. House cocktails include Osaka Spring, made with rum, and Matcha Mule, made with Jameson whiskey. The sake menu has nine styles of sake — they vary in dryness or sweetness and are served warm, chilled or at room temperature. If you’re in before 11 p.m., order some sushi or sashimi, too (portions range from two to 18 pieces). There’s also seating in the bar area upstairs. BTW: If you like spice, try the Spicy Asian cocktail. Izakaya Sake Bar 12-13 S. Great Georges St. Dublin 2 Website 011-353-1-645-8001



Location



Website

Twitter

