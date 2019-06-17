Detours with locals.
Travel tips you can trust.
Cities
News
Tips
Newsletter
Rome is beautiful chaos and contradictions, and this should absolutely be expected from a city whose thousands of years of history and personalities have formed its pulsating present. You first get a hint of its noncommittal nature while driving into the city from the airport, passing fields with roaming sheep. The highway flows into an austere neighborhood designed in the 1930s, where every building was intended to be a monument. And then the chaos begins: Congested neighborhoods snake up the Tiber River leading to the centro storico (historic center), where Baroque palaces and churches fight with ancient monuments for a little elbow room.
There is no patience, and there shouldn’t be. This is Rome, where anything goes. The energy can be overwhelming. Keep walking around; eventually, you’ll realize that Rome is not quite as big as you thought — geographically and socially. Everyone knows everyone. If you visit the same places and piazzas a few times, you’ll find that they know you, too.
Meet your local
Erica has lived in Rome since 2004, but she has been visiting the Eternal City since she was a child, thanks to her Roman mother and grandparents. Philadelphia is her hometown, Los Angeles is where she started her career and Rome is the end-all, be-all. She loves piazza life but misses backyard barbecues.ericafirpo
Want to get in touch? Email bytheway@washpost.com
Where I live:
On the edge of the Ghetto (also called the Jewish ghetto), a micro-neighborhood in the center of the centro storico along the east side of the river. It’s one of the areas that gets a lot of traffic — local businesses and tourists — but somehow, the side streets are under the radar.
Best way to get around the city:
The best way to get anywhere in the historic center is by foot or bicycle, but it really helps to have a scooter — you can go anywhere fast. In a pinch and for longer distances, public transportation can take you to most places. Just have patience.
Don’t leave without having:
A maritozzo (pastry), pasta cacio e pepe or carbonara, pizza romana and a sip of fresh water from any of the nasoni (public drinking fountains).
But the local favorite is really:
Puntarelle, porchetta and pizza bianca (separately or combined in a sandwich).
If I moved, I’d most miss:
Pizza bianca, proper carbonara, open-air markets and walking to everything. But I would never move.
stay
IN THE ACTION
Monti
Monti is the perfect mix of busy bars, great restaurants, trendy stores and some of the most recognizable historic sites. This is where you’ll find cool, chic and even quirky boutique hotels and some of Rome’s best Airbnbs. Don’t expect brand names, but don’t worry about it. Find this neighborhood.
LOW-KEY
Villa Borghese
Villa Borghese, specifically, is the city’s prettiest park and sits quietly between the historic center and Parioli, a residential neighborhood. The few hotels lining its perimeter have panoramic views and hidden pools. It’s just close enough to the center to feel in the know and just far away enough to be a breath of fresh air. Find this neighborhood.
eat
Breakfast
Roscioli Caffe
After they cornered the market on pizza and bread at Antico Forno bakery for four generations, the Roscioli brothers opened a neighborhood coffee bar and pastry shop, which, despite little standing room, never fails to please locals. Along with spectacular coffee drinks (hot ones come in heated cups), the pastries are divine. Many are old-school, hard-to-find Roman dolci. If you don’t do sweet, the selection of salati (savory sandwiches) is big and creative. Go for the thinly sliced pastrami on homemade cornetto and the club sandwich with an over-easy egg.
BTW: Come before 9 a.m. to get a place at the counter. The back table is bookable, too.
Roscioli Caffe, Piazza Benedetto Cairoli 16, Rome
Breakfast
Marigold
Rome finally has a little hygge, thanks to pastry chef Sofie Wochner and her partner, Domenico Cortese. The simple micro-bakery and restaurant may be one of the first sweet-and-savory brunch venues in the city. Guests come from around Rome for Wochner’s confections, including cinnamon twists, as well as homemade butter (made from kefir) and rye bread. Cortese, the mastermind behind dinner and lunch, makes daily sandwiches that are chef’s choice, with mustard aioli and Wochner’s sourdough.
BTW: Marigold doesn’t take reservations on the weekends.
Marigold, Via Giovanni da Empoli 37, Rome
Lunch
Mercato Testaccio
This local market’s 100-plus vendors (produce, cheese, meat, fish, specialty foods, housewares) make it a great community hangout. Lunch standouts include fresh pasta of the day at Le Mani in Pasta (Box 58), vegan burgers and tacos at Sano (Box 3), mini pizzas at Da Artenio (Box 90) and fried delicacies at Mastro Papone (Box 96). In other words, every kind of eater can dine here all afternoon.
BTW: Bring cash, and if you are really hungry, head straight to sandwich shop Mordì e Vai (Box 15) before the nonni beat you there.
Mercato Testaccio, Via Beniamino Franklin and via Aldo Manuzio, Rome
Lunch
Supplizio
The kind of hole-in-the-wall you’d walk by without giving it a second look. But stop: The small Supplizio is chef Arcangelo Dandini’s full-service incarnation of Rome’s staple fried fast food, the suppli, (deep-fried rice balls filled with mozzarella, tomato sauce and chicken giblets). Dandini’s are award-winning, and here he introduces different interpretations, from classico to carbonara, and cacio pepe (yes, your favorite Roman pasta, fried).
BTW: Beyond rice balls, Dandini’s lineup includes polpette al mio garum (fried anchovy balls) and the fave dessert, crema fritta (fried cream custard).
Supplizio, Via dei Banchi Vecchi 143, Rome
Dinner
Luciano Cucina Italiana
Luciano Cucina Italiana is a next-generation trattoria, thanks to chef Luciano Monosilio. He’s known as the King of Carbonara, a title he rightfully deserves since elevating the typical Roman dish to Michelin-star status. The restaurant, with an absolutely-not-rustic, very contemporary design, features an exposed pasta lab and open kitchen and a menu with his award-winning (and must-try) carbonara and other traditional favorites. But the fun is in his creative Contemporanee (contemporary) and Ripiene (stuffed) pasta dishes: fettuccella ajo, ojo e bottarga di muggine — his version of pasta sauteed with garlic, pepper and olive oil and topped with cured fish roe.
BTW: Contrary to what you’d think, reserve no earlier than 9 p.m. It’s when Luciano gets lively.
Luciano Cucina Italiana, Piazza del Teatro Pompeo 18, Rome
Dinner
Seu Pizza Illuminati
Seu Pizza is the precise opposite of a typical Roman pizzeria: stylish, with mod furniture and art pieces, and the feel of an art gallery. But you’re here for the pizza. Daniele Seu, the pizzaiolo (pizza-maker), is a dough magician whose thicker impasto and crusts will quickly obliterate any recollection of thin-crusted Roman-style pizza. (It is that good.) His menu is anchored with classics, but it’s Seu’s occasionally mind-bogglingly delicious creations — like the Gamberita, raw red shrimp atop buffalo mozzarella — that keep people coming back.
BTW: Choose a bunch of pizzas to share, and ask the waiter to serve them in the chef’s preferred order.
Seu Pizza Illuminati, Via Angelo Bargoni 10, Rome
Late-night
Jerry Thomas speakeasy
Although Jerry Thomas may no longer be a secret, it is still the choice of the late-evening-cocktail crowd. The bar is immaculately styled in 1920s retro, tiny and limited to reservations. (Call in the late afternoons.) Created as a hangout for restaurant-industry professionals, Jerry’s bartenders are colleagues and friends who make expert cocktails and personal creations. Bonus points: The team rolls deep in female bartenders who are innovating the mixology arena.
BTW: Reservations are a required so make sure to call ahead.
Jerry Thomas speakeasy, Vicolo Cellini 30, Rome
Late-night
L’Angolo Divino
L’Angolo Divino is the enoteca (wine bar) of your dreams: a rustic corner spot with low lighting, lots of great labels and an owner, Massimo, who has something to say about every single bottle. The wine list includes the usual suspects (yes, you can try a Super Tuscan, Amarone or Barolo), as well as unexpected bubbles, natural wines and hard-to-find producers. The list may be heavy on Italians, but international wines are represented.
BTW: Ask Massimo about his favorite Lazio wines. A world of conversation and tasting will start, and you may make a friend for life.
L’Angolo Divino, Via dei Balestrari 12, Rome
do
Bike the Appia Antica
Loving Rome means getting out of the city, so we’re lucky the Romans built amazing streets crossing the country. The oldest and longest is the Via Appia Antica, and you need to travel only a tiny stretch to feel like you’re in the country. From just before exiting the ancient walls to, heading southeast, the edge of the Parco Appia Antica, most of the road is still original basalt stone and is one of the prettiest bike rides the city has to offer. The ride is lined with ancient monuments, tombs and Roman pines along fields of green. Expect to pass flocks of meandering sheep.
BTW: You can rent bikes at Appia Antica Caffe, a fine starting point, and have a great home-cooked meal there.
Via Appia Antica 175, Rome
Galleria Nazionale
Where Italy’s national collection of modern and contemporary art is held. A walk through the neoclassical building is a visual lesson in Italian art as told via magnificent paintings, sculptures and videos by era-defining artists like Canova, Modigliani, Manzoni, Clemente and Penone. The collection also includes non-Italians, such as Twombly and LeWitt. The exhibition is not in chronological order, making for a bemusingly fun art adventure.
BTW: The best location for art selfies, especially because La Galleria is the last place anyone ever visits.
Galleria Nazionale, Viale Belli Arti 131, Rome
MURo and street art in Quadraro
For art history in the making, take a 25-minute drive southeast. Quadraro, a small enclave embedded between ancient history — aqueducts, Roman villas, case popolari (1930s low-income housing) — and Cinecittà is the city’s first outdoor museum dedicated to urban art (Museo Urbano di Roma, a.k.a. MURo). Walk around, and you’ll come face to face with murals by artists including Gary Baseman (his gray-toned piece is a nice starting point), Diavu, Alice Pasquini, Ron English and more.
BTW: MURo (founded by Diavu) offers artist-led tours of the neighborhood in Italian, English, Spanish and French.
Largo dei Quintili, Rome
Artisanal Cornucopia
Artisanal Cornucopia is part salon, part gallery and part concept boutique — a cornucopia of fabulous clothing, shoes, accessories and art pieces. Owner Elif Sallorenzo’s collection covers the entire gamut of social opportunities, from cuddling in front of the TV and beach days to dinner parties and weddings. She loves craftsmanship and selects pieces from both emerging designers and coveted creators, including Aquazzura (Edgardo is a good friend), Giulia Barela, Misela and Segni di Gi. And she likes things that are 100 percent made in Italy, so expect to find one-of-a-kind handbags by Benedetta Bruzziches and more.
BTW: If Elif is in, talk to her. She knows everyone and every place.
Artisanal Cornucopia, Via dell’Oca 38, Rome
Villa Doria Pamphilj
The largest landscaped park in Rome, Villa Pamphilj is a favorite afternoon hangout and workout area. If you want to run, bike, play volleyball, soccer or informally TRX out in the open, this is where you want to be. It’s open until 9 p.m. in the warmest months.
BTW: Back in the day, Moammar Gaddafi, the longtime ruler of Libya, loved its beautiful, bucolic vibe so much that he set up camp here with his entourage.
Villa Doria Pamphilj, Via di San Pancrazio 13, Rome
Villa Farnesina
Villa Farnesina is probably the best-kept art secret in Rome. The two-level stand-alone villa was originally a vacation home for one of the pope’s financiers who had the foresight to invest in architect Baldassarre Peruzzi and his friend, the up-and-coming artist Raffaele Sanzio, a.k.a. Raphael. The entire ground-floor fresco cycles are painted by Raphael, while the first-level frescoes are by Renaissance greats Il Sodoma and Sebastiano del Piombo.
BTW: Most days, the museum is quiet, and you’ll have Raphael’s masterpiece Galatea fresco all to yourself.
Villa Farnesina, Via della Lungara 230, Rome
Erica Firpo
Erica has lived in Rome since 2004, but she has been visiting the Eternal City since she was a child, thanks to her Roman mother and grandparents. Philadelphia is her hometown, Los Angeles is where she started her career and Rome is the end-all, be-all. She loves piazza life but misses backyard barbecues.@ericafirpo
Ginevra Sammartino
Ginevra is a contributing photographer to The Washington Post based in Rome.