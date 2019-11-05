Kuala Lumpur is Malaysia’s capital, with the Petronas Towers — still the world’s tallest twin buildings — at its beating heart. But this city with one eye on the future keeps its other on the past: In the shadows of colossal skyscrapers, traditional Malay villages and coconut trees thrive.

The mix goes beyond time: Kuala Lumpur also showcases the country’s colorful multireligious and multicultural patchwork, bearing Malay, Indian and Chinese influences, among others.

So take in the history and the old, somewhat gritty charm, and indulge in young-at-heart “K.L.”