Kuala Lumpur is Malaysia’s capital, with the Petronas Towers — still the world’s tallest twin buildings — at its beating heart. But this city with one eye on the future keeps its other on the past: In the shadows of colossal skyscrapers, traditional Malay villages and coconut trees thrive.
The mix goes beyond time: Kuala Lumpur also showcases the country’s colorful multireligious and multicultural patchwork, bearing Malay, Indian and Chinese influences, among others.
So take in the history and the old, somewhat gritty charm, and indulge in young-at-heart “K.L.”
stay
IN THE ACTION
Pudu
Locals mainly associate Pudu with its temples, the old Puduraya bus terminal, Kuala Lumpur’s largest wet market, hawker food stalls, electrical goods, mom-and-pop stores and a famous former prison. The neighborhood has succeeded in retaining much of its character, despite the influence of gentrification and its location next to the more famous Chinatown and Bukit Bintang districts, to the northwest. Pudu is well connected by bus and rail lines, and many hostels and boutiques are there. Find this neighborhood.
LOW-KEY
Bangsar
Bangsar, southwest of the city center, was mainly known as an after-hours clubbing district, but it has morphed into an affluent neighborhood with a diverse wine-and-dine scene. Many restaurants and bars pop up here alongside long-established eateries and a night street market. As a bonus, it’s also a stone’s throw away from vibrant Brickfields (also known as Little India). Try lodging in one of the three Sekeping Retreats located throughout Bangsar. (My staycation fave is Sekeping Tenggiri.) Find this neighborhood.
