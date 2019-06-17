A local’s guide to Amsterdam

Could it be that Amsterdam is at its zenith? Our cultural treasures stand proud in fully renovated museums, there’s good food and better coffee in every borough, and even veteran clubgoers have a hard time getting bored with the nightlife. As the city expands, Amsterdammers are proving to be quiet masters of reinvention. Give them a concrete void anywhere, and they’ll make flowers bloom.

Sure, there’s a fiery debate about increasing gentrification, and there’s a nostalgia among some for the city’s edgier days. But recent developments have hardly crushed the spirit of the residents. And there seem to be more people than ever excited to join our little town, from just about every place in the world.