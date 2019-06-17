A local’s guide to Amsterdam
- By Tim Igor Snijders
- Photos by Rene Koster
Could it be that Amsterdam is at its zenith? Our cultural treasures stand proud in fully renovated museums, there’s good food and better coffee in every borough, and even veteran clubgoers have a hard time getting bored with the nightlife. As the city expands, Amsterdammers are proving to be quiet masters of reinvention. Give them a concrete void anywhere, and they’ll make flowers bloom.
Sure, there’s a fiery debate about increasing gentrification, and there’s a nostalgia among some for the city’s edgier days. But recent developments have hardly crushed the spirit of the residents. And there seem to be more people than ever excited to join our little town, from just about every place in the world.
Meet Tim Igor Snijders
Tim is from Leiden, Netherlands, but moved to Amsterdam to study history in 2012 and never looked back. He’s quietly wondering how many years you have to live here to call yourself an Amsterdammer. Either way, it’s home.
Stay
Eat
- You can never count on any one type of weather in Amsterdam, so be prepared. Sure, the summers are hot, but the Netherlands is like Europe’s Seattle. It’s gonna rain at some point.
- It is not necessary to tip in restaurants and cafes, let alone a set percentage. Waiters in the Netherlands do not rely on tipping for their wages. It is however appreciated when you tip for exceptional service.
- Don’t rent a bike. Seriously.
Do