A local’s guide to Moscow
- By Andrei Muchnik
- Photos by Nanna Heitmann
It’s common for tourists to spend only a day in Moscow, often on their way to St. Petersburg, and overlook much of what’s special here. There’s infinitely more to see in this metropolis than just the postcard view of the Red Square, or the Pushkin Museum and the Tretyakov Gallery. In the 2010s alone, Moscow has experienced a gastronomic revolution and an overhaul of all its major parks and public spaces.
The weather dictates that it’s best to visit from May to September, but the city is beautiful in any season: snow-clad most of the winter, sunny and green in the summer. Moscow will probably surprise you, no matter what your expectations are. From contemporary galleries to street art, shaded parks to semi-abandoned industrial clusters, there’s something new and intriguing happening here every day.
Meet Andrei Muchnik
Born and raised in Voronezh, Russia, Andrei moved to Moscow after graduating from university. He writes on culture for Lonely Planet, the Moscow Times and several Russian-language publications. An avid theatergoer, Andrei tries not to miss all the major premieres in between biking around central Moscow and exploring the local craft beer scene.
Stay
Eat
- The best way to get into the city is Aeroexpress, which operates from all three major airports.
- It’s quite safe to walk around, but always carry both your passport and your hotel registration in case you get stopped by the police — not an uncommon occurrence.
- Get a local prepaid SIM card. It’s cheap and comes with a lot of megabytes.
Do