A local’s guide to Moscow

It’s common for tourists to spend only a day in Moscow, often on their way to St. Petersburg, and overlook much of what’s special here. There’s infinitely more to see in this metropolis than just the postcard view of the Red Square, or the Pushkin Museum and the Tretyakov Gallery. In the 2010s alone, Moscow has experienced a gastronomic revolution and an overhaul of all its major parks and public spaces.

The weather dictates that it’s best to visit from May to September, but the city is beautiful in any season: snow-clad most of the winter, sunny and green in the summer. Moscow will probably surprise you, no matter what your expectations are. From contemporary galleries to street art, shaded parks to semi-abandoned industrial clusters, there’s something new and intriguing happening here every day.