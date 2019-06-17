Detours with locals.
Travel tips you can trust.
Cities
News
Tips
Newsletter
Hyehwa is one of my favorite neighborhoods for walking around aimlessly, past the many indie theaters, cafes and restaurants. It’s historic: the birthplace of prominent Korean musicians and thespians, the site of key democracy protests in the 1980s and, last year, the host to the largest recorded women’s rallies in Korean history. Hyehwa is also beautiful: Buildings are stacked with characteristic mahogany bricks (some are originals by architect Kim Swoo-geun, others are imitations), it features an agora-esque park full of people and trees, and a castle wall overlooks the entire neighborhood.
Meet your local
Haeryun has lived in Seoul since 2014. She loves its mountains, although more the idea of them than the actual hiking.
Want to get in touch? Email bytheway@washpost.com
Where I live:
In the back alleys of Itaewon. I love Itaewon’s complicated history, mostly shaped by decades of U.S. military presence, and the quiet faces of the neighborhood when the parties are over.
Best way to get around the city:
I’m a huge fan of the bus system, but the Seoul metro is the easiest mode of transportation for English-speaking tourists.
Don’t leave without having:
A hike up the mountains in spring, a bowl of cold naengmyeon in summer, a walk by the Deoksugung Stone Wall Road in autumn, and a warm, enriching sundaeguk in winter.
But the local favorite is really:
The Han River, which starts in the eastern mountains of the peninsula, cuts through Seoul and flushes into the Yellow Sea in the west. It’s the lifeline of Korean history and a great place for picnics.
If I moved, I’d most miss:
Cycling by the Han River in spring, when yellow forsythias are in full bloom, and watching the distant skyscrapers change colors throughout the day.
Hyehwa
Marronnier Park
Named after the park’s large marronnier trees and its look-alikes, Marronnier is the heart of Hyehwa. It’s full of sunbathers, buskers, cafes and restaurants.
Marronnier Park, 104 Daehak-ro, Ihwa-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul, South Korea
Hakrim Dabang
Opened in 1956, Hakrim is one of Seoul’s oldest remaining cafes and a nostalgic trip back in time.
Hakrim Dabang, 119 Daehak-ro, Myeongnyun 4(sa)ga, Jongno-gu, Seoul, South Korea
Arko Arts Theater
Kim Swoo-geun, one of South Korea’s most renowned architects, said architecture is “poetry built by bricks and light.” Visit the Arko Arts Theater to take in his signature red-bricked building. If you’re inspired and would like to see more of his work, the Arko Art Center and the 00Ground building are within walking distance as well.
7 Daehak-ro 8-gil, Ihwa-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul
Hoho Sikdang
Great homemade Japanese food inside a lovely hanok. The often long waiting times are worth it.
HoHo Sikdang, 35 Daehak-ro 9-gil, Hyehwa-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul, South Korea
Jungdon
One of the best tonkatsu places in Seoul, serving up tender pork encased in a gold, crumbly outer layer that melts in your mouth.
12 Daehak-ro 9-gil, Hyehwa-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul, South Korea
Naksan Park fortress trail
Walk along the old castle wall for a stunning view of the city. The trail leads down to Dongdaemun, with Zaha Hadid’s Dongdaemun Design Plaza.
41 Naksan-gil, Ihwa-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul
Haeryun Kang
Haeryun has lived in Seoul since 2014. She loves its mountains, although more the idea of them than the actual hiking.
Jean Chung
Jean is a contributing photographer to The Washington Post based in Seoul. Born and raised there, she appreciates the energy of the city and makes sure to take friends visiting from overseas to Gwangjang Market downtown.