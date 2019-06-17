Detours with locals.
Travel tips you can trust.
Cities
News
Tips
Newsletter
Seongsu has plenty of cool cafes and restaurants, as an up-and-coming neighborhood should. It’s also famous for handmade leather shoes (although they can be costly), and has the highest concentration of bicycles in Seoul, with its biker-friendly infrastructures and the Seoul Forest just next door. Seongsu is often heralded as a model of how to combat gentrification to protect residents and the local culture from rising real estate costs. Its district government was the first in Korea to enact a gentrification prevention law.
Meet your local
Haeryun has lived in Seoul since 2014. She loves its mountains, although more the idea of them than the actual hiking.
Want to get in touch? Email bytheway@washpost.com
Where I live:
In the back alleys of Itaewon. I love Itaewon’s complicated history, mostly shaped by decades of U.S. military presence, and the quiet faces of the neighborhood when the parties are over.
Best way to get around the city:
I’m a huge fan of the bus system, but the Seoul metro is the easiest mode of transportation for English-speaking tourists.
Don’t leave without having:
A hike up the mountains in spring, a bowl of cold naengmyeon in summer, a walk by the Deoksugung Stone Wall Road in autumn, and a warm, enriching sundaeguk in winter.
But the local favorite is really:
The Han River, which starts in the eastern mountains of the peninsula, cuts through Seoul and flushes into the Yellow Sea in the west. It’s the lifeline of Korean history and a great place for picnics.
If I moved, I’d most miss:
Cycling by the Han River in spring, when yellow forsythias are in full bloom, and watching the distant skyscrapers change colors throughout the day.
Seongsu
Seoul Forest
The third-largest park in Seoul is home to beautiful trees, honeybees bred for urban beekeeping projects, botanical gardens and deer.
Seoul Forest, 273 Ttukseom-ro, Seongsu-dong 1(il)-ga, Seongdong-gu, Seoul, South Korea
Daelim Changgo
This is Seongsu’s best example of renovating an industrial warehouse into a hip cafe and art gallery.
Daelim Changgo, 78 Seongsui-ro, Seongsu 2(i)-ga 1(il)-dong, Seongdong-gu, Seoul, South Korea
Cafe Onion
The epitome of Seongsu’s “industrial chic” style can be found at Cafe Onion. Try the tasty pastries and drinks while enjoying the monstera plant by fading paint on the walls, or sit on the rooftop, which has a great view of Seongsu.
Cafe Onion, 8 Achasan-ro 9(gu)-gil, Seongsu-dong 2(i)-ga, Seongdong-gu, Seoul, South Korea
Amazing Brewing Company
Taste local craft beers unique to Seongsu, including Shocking Stout, which received the grand prize from the 2017 Korea Wine & Spirits Awards, and Rocket Man, a Belgian dark strong inspired by President Trump and Kim Jong Un.
Amazing Brewing Company, 27-12 Seongsu-dong 1(il)-ga, Seongdong-gu, Seoul, South Korea
Seongsu Galbi Alley
This small street is packed with BBQ restaurants specializing in galbi, or grilled pork/beef ribs marinated in soy sauce. Come for the food, but stay for the evening vibes.
27 Seoulsup 4-gil, Seongdong-gu, Seoul
Haeryun Kang
Haeryun has lived in Seoul since 2014. She loves its mountains, although more the idea of them than the actual hiking.
Jean Chung
Jean is a contributing photographer to The Washington Post based in Seoul. Born and raised there, she appreciates the energy of the city and makes sure to take friends visiting from overseas to Gwangjang Market downtown.