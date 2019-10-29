Meet your local

Few people can say they are grandchildren of true Madrileños, but Almudena is one of them. She travels the world now as a food and culture writer, but she always returns to Madrid to discover hidden gems to share.

Your guide:

Where I live:

I live in the district of Lavapies, where you will find people in the street at all hours. No one thinks to give anyone an odd glance, and you can find anything you need just around the corner: art galleries, a fresh-food market, movie theaters, bars, bookstores, bakeries and Retiro Park. Sometimes I even imagine that from the top of my street I can see the sea.

Best way to get around the city:

I would love to say by electric bike, which is how I get around, but Madrid drivers aren’t used to us yet, so you have to take care. The quickest mode of transport is the Metro, and the most enjoyable is by bus or taxi.

Don’t leave without having:

Toast with Iberian ham served by Oscar at the bar of Casa Patas flamenco tablao (a flamenco club). When the show is over and the audience has left, the gypsies start singing, and that is true art.

But the local favorite is really:

Madrid’s Feria del Libro, held in Retiro Park at the end of May to early June. More than 300 stands are set up along the main park avenue where patrons can buy books and get them signed right there by their favorite author.

If I moved, I’d most miss:

How kind everyone is, even if they don’t know you. And the feeling of freedom. And the sky ⁠ — there should be a Pantone shade of blue named in its honor.