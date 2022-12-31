Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

At the beginning of 2022, the outlook for travel felt uncertain. A new coronavirus variant had tripped up society again, and it was still a roll of the dice to plan a vacation — let alone take one. But once the omicron wave waned, travel roared back with a vengeance: Testing requirements fell, borders opened and it seemed like every other person you knew went to Europe.

As we head into 2023, all signs show the collective appetite for travel remains huge despite concerns over inflation and recession. Industry experts are forecasting certain 2022 trends will carry over in the new year, such as people taking longer trips, going on more of them and spending more to take them.

Julia Carter, founder of Craft Travel, says her typical client would usually book one big trip a year. Now, two or even three are the norm, with one person already locked in for four major trips: Morocco, Switzerland, Botswana and a tiger safari in India. For Brittany Campbell, owner of Bucket List Holidays, most clients are booking trips for at least 10 days, and some as long as 32.

A notable change in the new year is a willingness to book long in advance again, even as far out as 2024 for clients of Stephanie Blume at Personal Escape Travel. That may be because more people are interested in taking bucket-list trips, which require more planning. Or it could be because many people couldn’t get what they wanted in 2022 thanks to high demand for travel, says Liz Einbinder, spokesperson for the biking and hiking tour company Backroads.

Advertisement

So where are people going in 2023? We asked dozens of travel advisers, tour operators and booking platforms to find out. Some of our findings won’t surprise you — “Europe is still very hot,” Alisa Cohen, founder of Luxe Traveler Club, says — while other breakout destinations might. Zambia, anyone?

Egypt Return to menu Jonathan Alder, owner of the luxury travel company Jonathan’s Travels, has booked more Egypt trips for clients in the last two years than he has over the entire decade, and requests are picking up speed in 2023. “We’ve had one after another after another after another,” he said. Some of the renewed interest may be attributed to the anticipated opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum, says Jasmine Padda, Egypt destination expert for Kensington Tours. She also pointed to the increase in major cruise lines adding sailings in the region. Advertisement Carolyn Addison, head of product for the luxury travel company Black Tomato, credits Egypt’s trending status to people who want to check classic trips off their bucket list. “We have lots of people who are like, ‘I’ve always wanted to see the pyramids. I’ve always wanted to cruise the Nile,” she said.

Costa Rica Return to menu Another carry-over from 2022, Costa Rica is attracting travelers — from families to honeymooners to retirees — with its abundance of affordable flights, outdoor adventures, wildlife and coastline. For Zicasso customers, the most sought-after places to visit are Arenal, Manuel Antonio, Monteverde, Tortuguero and the Osa Peninsula — which line up with our expert recommendations as well. The most-booked 2023 itinerary for Road Scholar, a group tour company for senior travelers, is a Costa Rica vacation that hits many of those places, too, as well as Punta Leona on the central Pacific coast and Sarapiqui, a renowned birdwatching region in Costa Rica’s Caribbean lowlands.

The Galápagos Islands Return to menu Another dream trip becoming reality for travelers in 2023 is the Galápagos Islands. The biggest seller for Astonishing Travel owner Heidi Bocianowski, the Pacific Ocean archipelago appeals to people who want to see something new every day, from black lava rock and red sand to rare wildlife. Brian Tan of the travel planning company Zicasso says customers are keen on combining a trip to the Galápagos with other South American highlights. That may be Patagonia, which has been “by far one of the most popular destinations” for Craft Travel owner Carter. It helps that travelers can once again cross between Chile and Argentina by road; borders were closed during the pandemic. Carter has been planning combination trips for clients to Torres del Paine National Park on the Chilean side with the charming villages of El Calafate and El Chalten on the Argentinean side. 7 travel mistakes to avoid in 2023

African safaris Return to menu Keeping with the once-in-a-lifetime theme, Brian Pentek, owner of Luxe Life Travel, says “Africa is huge,” for his clients. Most are going in multigenerational groups who use the trip as graduation presents or family reunions. They may be going to Cape Town, South Africa, as well as Botswana (for game reserves) or Rwanda for gorilla trekking. In addition to safaris, Salvadore incorporates ways to experience local culture, or check out the food and drink scenes, for his clients in Africa, or bush camping instead of staying in luxury lodges. In 2023, he’s sending travelers to Zimbabwe, Kenya, Tanzania and Zambia — a country listed as one of the top up-and-coming travel spots in a summary compiled by Scott Dunn luxury travel planners. The most-booked destinations for Niarra Travel also include South Africa, Victoria Falls (which sits on the border between Zambia and Zimbabwe) and Kenya, while trips to the Serengeti in Tanzania dominate reservations for Deeper Africa. The company’s owner, Karen Zulauf, said she has noticed upcoming travelers are more interested in adding active excursions like “walking safaris, mountain biking, horseback riding, you name it.” For those who have already done a traditional safari vacation, Carter recommends Namibia, a country seeing a resurgence in interest, where travelers can go on self-driving road trips (versus ones with a guide) between eco-lodges or take small planes to some of the world’s most remote places, like the Skeleton Coast and Hoanib Valley. Gorillas are Rwanda’s main attraction. Dian Fossey would hate that.

Morocco Return to menu Even before the north African country drew international attention in the World Cup, Morocco was emerging as a major travel hot spot. Currently the most booked country for Intrepid Travel, “we expect Morocco to continue to be incredibly popular in 2023, given the increase in flights into the destination and the ability to get out and have great experiences in one week, 10 day or two-week itineraries,” said the company’s CEO James Thornton. That’s also true for Modern Adventure. Liz Boudreau, vice president of experiences for the company, says they’ve had a 53 percent increase in bookings compared to 2022. If you’re worried about your travel budget, consider visiting as a work exchange volunteer like reporter Andrea Sachs tried in Fez.