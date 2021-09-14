As for turning off the WiFi, “I don’t think that it’s much of a good get as far as a tip to see if there’s an internal camera,” Prout said. Your host may need WiFi to keep a disclosed front-door camera functioning to protect packages, or make sure guests are following the terms of their rental agreement (not throwing parties, not bringing pets, etc.). If you’re staying at a shared Airbnb, turning off the WiFi won’t be an option, either.