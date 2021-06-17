Unfortunately, I get emails about travel refunds on a weekly basis. Even now that “the year of canceled plans” is officially over and the country is getting back to normal, many people are still chasing down money spent on flights never taken, hotel rooms never slept in, etc. Someone recently wrote in to lament over $20,000 lost on a cruise trip she couldn’t take.
I would like to give you better news, but you may be out of luck. I reached out to Airbnb, and a spokesperson pointed me to Airbnb’s COVID-19 Extenuating Circumstances policy, which says: “Cancellations will be handled according to the extenuating circumstances coverage in effect at the time of submission, and reservations that were already canceled will not be reconsidered.”
That last part is important. Sometimes people are eligible for a refund under that Extenuating Circumstances policy, but if they cancel at the wrong time — i.e. too early or too late — they lose that eligibility.
At that point, you’re at the mercy of the host. It’s not impossible to get an Airbnb host to give you a refund, but it could be an uphill battle.
“There have definitely been some issues over the last year and change — chiefly because you’re at the whim of the owner,” Kyle Potter, editor of the Thrifty Traveler, told me. “Airbnb has expanded its policies, some for ‘extenuating circumstances’ in the last year, but it seems that’s clearly not enough to help out travelers when owners don’t play nice.”
Even though your situation may be different from this reader’s refund woes that we examined last year, the advice from experts remains the same: try to negotiate with the host. Are they willing to grant you an exception and give you a refund? Plead your case, and hope that their empathy kicks in.
In the case that your host agrees to a full or partial refund — and is actually willing to go through with it — then you can contact Customer Support, which will process your refund.
These refund problems aren’t going to go away once the pandemic is fully over. As we resume travel, we’re bound to have a few hiccups misinterpreting the fine print, booking the wrong dates and finding better rates moments after locking in something else. Do your best to pick refundable or flexible travel opportunities to avoid getting burned again.
