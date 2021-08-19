According to the Terms of Service found in Airbnb’s Help Center, “if the canceled reservation overlaps with another of your reservations or if you’ve already received 3 service fee refunds in the last 12 months, [the service fee] won’t be refunded.” There is no risk of getting your account banned for canceling too much; you will just stop getting the service fee back. It is a rule Airbnb says has been around well before the pandemic.