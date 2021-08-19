Because so many other travelers are probably booking and later canceling reservations because of the pandemic — especially now with the delta surge — we wanted to dig into what happened here.
Mark was familiar with the platform’s fees. He, his wife and newborn baby had been traveling back and forth from the U.K. to the United States to see family. But ever-evolving travel restrictions kept complicating their plans again and again. Their first cancellation, a November 2020 booking in southwest Florida, only yielded a 50 percent refund.
“We just swallowed that on the basis of we’re trying to travel during a pandemic and these things happen,” Mark, who wasn’t comfortable sharing his last name, told The Washington Post.
After learning their lesson, the couple made sure their future reservations were more flexible. In the following months, they had no problem getting refunds from two other bookings for June and July 2021. When they had to cancel a fourth reservation because of rapid changes with British travel restrictions, Mark was confused to see that Airbnb was going to withhold the service fee.
Mark looked back at his original email and saw the confirmation clearly stated he would get a full refund if he canceled by the 4 p.m. Sept. 13 deadline — no other caveats, no mention of service fees (which are set by Airbnb, not the host). What he didn’t realize was in the fine print.
According to the Terms of Service found in Airbnb’s Help Center, “if the canceled reservation overlaps with another of your reservations or if you’ve already received 3 service fee refunds in the last 12 months, [the service fee] won’t be refunded.” There is no risk of getting your account banned for canceling too much; you will just stop getting the service fee back. It is a rule Airbnb says has been around well before the pandemic.
Normally, if a customer had already reached the limit of three cancellations in 12 months, that person would see they were ineligible for a service fee refund when browsing for listings. However, because Mark made his bookings before his offending cancellations took place, he was not aware of the technicality. Having canceled three reservations in nine months, he was deemed no longer eligible for the cancellation policy he confirmed back in April, and he wasn’t alerted of the change.
To add to the confusion: Mark says he didn’t get three service fee refunds, just the two from his June and July bookings. He called Airbnb to complain about the situation.
“Everyone knows that their travel plans are at risk,” Mark said. “People are trying to protect themselves, paying a premium for the better cancellation policy. So it feels like when people are trying to do the right thing ... hidden terms feel unreasonable.”
After a 25-minute-long phone call, Mark got the full refund. He was told that in the future, he will see “minus service fees” written along with a property’s cancellation policy. Once the 12-month period of his three cancellations expires, he should be eligible to get service fees refunded again.
We asked Airbnb about Mark’s situation, and a spokesperson said in a statement: “While we recognize that this guest was not fully aware of the terms impacting his cancellation, we were able to ensure that he received a full refund. We encourage consumers to review the terms of the cancellation policy prior to booking their stay.”
The Post also asked about Mark’s claim that he only received refunds on two service fees. Airbnb said it is looking into the situation.
The moral of the story: Always read the terms of service.
Unless you read the terms or keep track of your cancellations and service fee refunds from the past 12 months, you might not know that you aren’t getting your service fee refunded until you go to make that fourth cancellation, even if the booking was fully refundable. (Also service fees can vary greatly: more on that here.)
Don’t forget the other factors that could impact a refund amount. One is the cleaning fee, which Airbnb says customers will always get back if they cancel before check-in. The other is their on-site property fee policy that states: “If a hotel or other professional Host collects property fees on-site, any refund of those fees is at the discretion of the Host.”
As of late, Airbnb fees have been incurring the wrath of customer complaints on the Internet — not just service fees (which usually cost a customer about 14 percent of the booking subtotal), but occupancy taxes and cleaning fees. After a handful of angry tweets went viral, Airbnb has said a team will review the company’s fees and make recommendations “with the objective of making pricing even more transparent and easy for hosts and guests to navigate.”
Mark’s story is a warning to travelers to read terms of service and book with scrutiny, particularly while the coronavirus keeps our day-to-day lives in flux. It’s a reminder to double-check your reservation to make sure you’re getting what you paid for — or can get what you paid for back.
“My philosophy is that you have to be ready for changes,” Mark said after his experience. “Whenever you’re booking a trip right now, the pandemic can throw out a surprise. Your travel plans have to be flexible.”