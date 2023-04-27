Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Traveling has always come with complications. Our By The Way Concierge column will take your travel dilemmas to the experts to help you navigate the new normal. Want to see your question answered? Submit it here. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight My Delta flight from Portland to Atlanta was late, and I already had a tight connection. I called the help line and an agent told me to try to make it, but she’d reserve a seat for me on the next flight. When we landed, the flight attendant said I had 20 minutes, and I’d make it. The flight info screen said “boarding.”

When I got to the gate, the agent let a passenger in front of me board, but stopped me. He said I was too late, and they’d given my seat away. I told him they knew I was coming because I was on a connecting flight. He said it didn’t matter. Can airlines give your seat away if you’re confirmed on that flight — and they know you’re on the way? — Andrea Sachs, By The Way reporter

What a hassle. I’ve been told I was too late to board a flight that’s sitting right there, but never that my seat was given away. But from what I gathered from the experts I talked with, it sounds like Delta was allowed to make that call.

Airlines have the right to give your seat away or deny you boarding, even if you have a confirmed reservation and may be on the way, said Justin Albertynas, CEO of the travel-tech start-up RatePunk. He reminded me that airlines overbook flights to compensate for potential (and common) no-shows and cancellations. In the case that all of the passengers show up, the airline can legally bump some of them even if they had confirmed reservations.

“It feels unfair, but unfortunately, is necessary,” said Hans Mast, a travel agent for Golden Rule Travel.

Mast says Delta did the right thing technically and practically. Airlines need to have a reasonable and consistent standard cutoff policy for boarding (it’s usually 10 to 15 minutes before departure) to keep takeoffs timely and maintain their schedules. Delays can have a ripple effect that can impact tons of travelers, so being strict with boarding policies is for the greater good.

Delta spokesperson Drake Castañeda, who’s actually worked as a Delta gate agent, said that without having all of the details, it was hard to weigh in on your exact situation. It’s not a situation that comes up often, Castañeda said.

“We have 522,000 customers traveling on Delta today — it’s not something that’s even a percentage of that,” Castañeda said.

Mast agreed. “It’s a pretty rare thing because it is a really small window where it can happen,” he said.

Agents aren’t bound to Delta’s official rule that passengers must be at the gate and ready to board 15 minutes before the scheduled departure. “The gate agent uses their discretion,” Castañeda said. But they also have to keep the big picture in mind.

In the 10 minutes before departure, they have to finish procedures for “closing out the flight,” make sure the ramp agents are set with gate-checked bags and get the flight crew their paperwork. If all goes according to plan, they finish those steps in 10 minutes and brakes of the plane get released for pushback by the scheduled departure time.

Gate agents are expected to page missing checked-in travelers on the airport intercom a few times. They can see whether you’ve checked in online or at the airport, which can buy you some time since the gate agent knows the person is around. “Maybe they’re in a restaurant, maybe they’re in the restroom — give it a couple minutes,” Castañeda said. If they’re approaching that 10-minute mark and the missing traveler hasn’t arrived, the agent is allowed to release the seat and give it to a standby passenger (if there is one).

Dan Gellert, chief operating officer of the travel deals site Skiplagged, recommends asking exactly why you were bumped and get a written statement if you want to make a case against the airline. If you can prove you were at the gate before the 15-minute mark, you could be eligible for compensation, depending on how long you were delayed getting to your final destination.

But if you were still on the plane when the flight attendant said you had 20 minutes to make your connection, there’s a good chance you got to the gate between the 15-minute and 10-minute mark. . Luck wasn’t on your side this time. If there hadn’t been any standby travelers, there’s a chance you could have still made it, but Mast guesses there were. Standby passengers take time to process, so the gate agent made the executive decision to release your seat — maybe even to that person who boarded in front of you.

Additionally, he said neither the customer service agent you called or your flight attendant would have communicated with the gate agent, so he may not have known your close call status. From their perspective, Atlanta is a chaotic airport and passengers navigate it at “wildly different speeds,” Mast said.

Still, Mast said you did the right thing. He has “far too many customers” who give up on such close connections and won’t even attempt to make them. You should always hustle and try until the moment the flight status switches to “departed.” It’s never over ‘til it’s over.

Have a travel dilemma for By The Way Concierge? Send it to us here.

