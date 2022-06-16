Airport parking is a mess. Here’s how to avoid headaches.

If you’re traveling out of many big cities, there are public transportation options that get you to the airport quickly and efficiently. In New York, for example, you can take the public bus from uptown Manhattan to LaGuardia Airport for about $3, and you can take the subway to John F. Kennedy International Airport. In Atlanta, you can take the MARTA rail system directly to Hartsfield-Jackson. Just do your research a couple days ahead of time, and add extra travel time to your plans to account for any unexpected delays that might pop up.