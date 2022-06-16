By The Way

Airport parking is a mess. Here’s how to avoid headaches.

June 16, 2022 at 12:19 p.m. EDT
(iStock/Washington Post Illustration)
It’s summer vacation season, travel has rebounded from a pandemic lull and airports are looking chaotic from the United States to Europe. That includes parking lots.

“There’s been an increased propensity for travelers to drive to the airport and park,” said Robert Yingling, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority that oversees Reagan National Airport and Dulles International Airport. He said both airports have seen a consistent increased demand for parking over the past several months. “There’s more travelers in general, but even more are choosing airport parking as their arrival mode,” he added.

Andrew Gobeil, director of communications for Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in Atlanta said parking demand ebbs and flows at one of the country’s busiest air travel hubs, but “now that we’re in the summer travel season, demand is returning.”

Justin Erbacci, chief executive of Los Angeles World Airports, said “more people today are driving to the airport than even before the pandemic in 2019, and fewer people are opting for transportation network companies such as Uber and Lyft.” He added that rising costs and lower availability of ride-sharing services that can be attributed to driver shortages and high gas prices might be pushing more people to park at the airport. “As the number of guests using LAX has continued to increase, we are seeing the lots fill up earlier and stay full longer,” Erbacci said.

Miami International Airport and the Jacksonville International Airport have been struggling with crowded airport parking lots, too, according to Florida news outlets Miami Today and Jacksonville.com.

A painful parking experience can add stress to airport trips that are already hectic. Here are six ways to hack the airport parking system — or avoid it altogether.

1

Take public transportation

If you’re traveling out of many big cities, there are public transportation options that get you to the airport quickly and efficiently. In New York, for example, you can take the public bus from uptown Manhattan to LaGuardia Airport for about $3, and you can take the subway to John F. Kennedy International Airport. In Atlanta, you can take the MARTA rail system directly to Hartsfield-Jackson. Just do your research a couple days ahead of time, and add extra travel time to your plans to account for any unexpected delays that might pop up.

2

Order a ride-share service

Although you might have to deal with surge pricing, relying on an Uber or Lyft to get you to the airport could be a better option financially and logistically. You end up paying a one-time fee instead of a daily parking rate, and apps give you the option to schedule your ride in advance. If taxis are readily available where you live, that might be a cheaper way to go.

3

If you must park, leave an hour earlier

If you’re dead set on parking at the airport, add some wiggle room to your schedule. You might end up circling the parking lot for a while, but you’ll eventually find a spot once someone else pulls out. If you happen to find a parking space quickly, you might be waiting at your gate for longer than you wanted to, but that’s a small price to pay for securing a spot for your car.

4

See if you can reserve a parking spot

Some airport parking lots take reservations in advance. When you’re planning out your travel logistics and itinerary, check to see if the airport you’re flying from gives travelers that option.

This applies if you’re traveling from Reagan National Airport or Dulles, for example. “In advance, customers can reserve their entry and exit time at any of our parking facilities,” Yingling said. “It guarantees them a space, even if the facility fills up,” he added.

Los Angeles International Airport also takes reservations.

5

Use an airport-adjacent lot

In some cities, nearby buildings like hotels sell parking spaces and offer shuttle ride services to the airport. People who are flying from Miami, for example, have the option to park at the Miami International Airport Hotel’s Dolphin Garage for $17 per day.

6

Ask a friend or a family member to drop you off

This is a classic solution. You just have to make sure someone has the time and patience to drive you to the crowded airport. Of course, you can always offer to throw some money their way or take them out to dinner when you get back from your trip.

