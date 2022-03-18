As you pack for your trip, don’t just think about what you need at your destination. Think about how each item might cost you time getting through the airport.

Start with a completely empty bag, checking every little pocket to make sure nothing is in there. You don’t want to get held up at security because you forgot you had a wine opener in your backpack.

Then make sure what you are packing is TSA-approved for checked or carry-on luggage. Remember the “3-1-1″ rule: Each passenger may carry liquids, gels and aerosols in travel-size containers that are 3.4 ounces or 100 milliliters in a one-quart bag. Farbstein encourages travelers to consult the “What Can I Bring?” page on TSA’s website or the MyTSA app.

