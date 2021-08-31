Bring snacks and beverages. Hunger might strike before dinner service if you’re riding in the sleepers. If you’re in coach, you might want options besides the limited menu in the cafe car.

Bring a long charging cord for your phone and/or tablet. In coach, the outlet is under the window, so if you’re in the aisle seat, you’ll want to be able to access your device while it’s charging. In the roomette, a single outlet is above one of the seats. If you’re traveling with a companion, you might want a multi-prong charger.

The WiFi is spotty, so best not to rely on it. Cellular reception might also be low. If you’re planning to watch shows or do work on the train, download before you get to the station.

Keep disinfectant spray and wipes handy so you can make sure your seating area is sanitized to your liking. Gel dispensers are in various carriages, including the cafe and dining cars.

Prepare up to two carry-on bags per person for the train. Bags should be sized to fit under a seat as there won’t be easy access to wheeled suitcases that airlines consider carry-ons. You don’t need TSA-approved travel sizes for liquids or gels, and remember that your car is an extension of your luggage.

Include an overnight kit with a toothbrush, toothpaste and maybe freshening wipes. A very cramped shower — as well as towels and toiletries — is available in sleeper cars.

Pack noise-canceling headsets or ear buds — or ear plugs if you just want quiet. You’re unlikely to get much privacy (even in a sleeper room, which has a sliding door and curtains).

Remember cash to tip attendants and dining staff.