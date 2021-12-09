“The cruise industry early on was full of ships that seemed like covid Petri dishes. Now that time has passed, ships re-cleaned and new policies are in place, are there still covid cases currently on cruise ships? If so, which lines? During the height of shutdown, cruise lines were offering last-minute cancellations with future cruise credit. Now we’ve been told those waivers are over and standard cancellation rules are back. I would think that means there is no longer any covid issue in the cruise industry, but that seems so unlikely with the delta variant so strong.” — Anonymous.