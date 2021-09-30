Those who have always wanted to stay in an overwater bungalow in the Maldives don’t have to wait. Travelers must provide proof of a negative PCR test taken 96 hours before the trip and submit a health declaration form within 24 hours of departure. However, where travelers can stay depends on whether they’ve been vaccinated; the health ministry website provides more details on restrictions for unvaccinated visitors. “It will be a good choice for travelers looking for tropical weather during winter,” Semprini said.