Travel ‘Attenzione, pickpocket!’ Crime-stopping tips from TikTok’s favorite watchdogs. Citizen patrols in Venice have turned calling out criminals into the meme of the summer A citizen on patrol holds up a sign to warn metro passengers of pickpockets in Barcelona in 2019. (LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images)

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

If you have scrolled through TikTok in July, there is a fair chance you’ve heard the rallying cry of Cittadini Non Distratti, an Italian organization whose name translates to “Undistracted Citizens.” “Attenzione, Pickpocket!” a phrase popularized in online videos by 57-year-old Monica Poli, is a signal to unsuspecting tourists that someone is trying to take their things. Poli, a Venice local, spends her free time roaming the streets on the hunt for pickpockets. In the process, she has raised awareness for current and future tourists to protect their belongings.

Cittadini Non Distratti is one of several European anti-pickpocketing groups run by volunteers who film and call out thieves. The organization shares videos of criminals online and sends them to local police departments in an effort to combat what they see as a rampant spike in stealing after the coronavirus pandemic. Their videos show pickpockets covering their faces and running in the opposite direction, trying to make their way out of frame with snagged goods.

Advertisement

“We want to protect all of the tourists and let them know what is happening in Italy,” Poli told The Washington Post in an interview.

Her videos have spawned thousands of parodies and even a remixed TikTok song, (Poli says she is not a fan.) But she hopes more awareness can minimize harm and reduce tourists’ losses. “If you are pickpocketed and you don’t go immediately to the police, the thief will stay free,” she said.