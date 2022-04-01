What is it? A cube of white sponge cake dipped in cocoa and rolled in flaked or desiccated coconut. Whether you prefer your lamingtons with a layer of jam is up to you; purists will tell you lamingtons should not have jam in them, but who doesn’t love a little bit of extra sweetness? It’s usually enjoyed during “afternoon tea,” an unofficial break to counter 3 p.m.-itis.

Why it matters: Australian pastries and sweets are typically modest in design and execution. The lamington, which is believed to have been named after a British colonial couple, embodies this completely. It has long been a staple of bake sales and community fundraisers.

“A couple of generations of schoolchildren may — or may not — fondly remember lamingtons,” Australian culinary historian Alison Vincent says. The nostalgic snack is appreciated in the afternoon thanks to its mild sweetness, unlike a slice of cake after dinner or a breakfast muffin.

“I think it’s just a mixture of sentimental attachment and the presumption that it is an Australian original,” Vincent says. “It is a pretty humble confection, but well made, it can be more than just the sum of its parts.”