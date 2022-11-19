1 Turneffe Atoll, Belize

Belize’s Great Blue Hole, a giant sinkhole, scores high on many divers’ bucket lists. But it’s an expensive, long day trip, with just a small amount of time spent under the water exploring due to its depth. As an alternative or an addition to the Blue Hole, consider Turneffe Atoll.

Located about a 45-minute ferry ride from Belize City or an hour and a half from San Pedro Town, Turneffe is a lightly populated, 30-mile long coral reef surrounding a lagoon, which features the largest marine reserve in the country. Because it is closer to the mainland than the Blue Hole, a day trip is cheaper, and you’re able to spend more time at the bottom checking out the local sea life, including barracuda, sea turtles and eagle rays.

Turneffe is also great for groups that include both snorkelers and more experienced divers, thanks to a mix of shallow areas and deep sea walls. As an added bonus, the area is home to one of the newest wreck dives on the planet. Last year, a ship once used for sugar transportation and molasses storage called the Witconcrete Wreck was intentionally sunk as a new hub of marine activity.

Now is an ideal time to plan your Turneffe trip, says Greici Leao of Belize Pro Dive Center. “Mid-November we’ll have wall dives with pristine waters at Turneffe,” she said, adding that November dives dodge the hurricane season, the high season and the windy season.

