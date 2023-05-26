To cope with an intense fear of flying, artist and illustrator Michael McGregor developed a habit of turning on the same soothing entertainment each time he traveled. For a while, he turned to collections of lectures from scholar and philosopher Alan Watts he found on Audible. They seem to go on forever, exploring topics such as democracy in heaven, Taoism and beyond. “If you’re going to Korea from L.A., you could listen to that the entire time,” he said. “You can zone in or zone out, and when you wake up it’s still peaceful.”