At 16 you can drive, at 18 you can vote, at 21 you can drink and at 25 you can rent a car — or so the Hallmark birthday card lore tells us. But sometimes a spry 23-year-old needs to rent a car; that’s where young renter fees come in. Companies charge between $19 and $27 per day to allow under-25-year-olds to rent, which can amount to hundreds of dollars on long excursions.