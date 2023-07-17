A person who’s looking to rent a car for three hours to grab Ikea furniture has different needs than one hoping to embark on a cross-country road trip with a gaggle of friends. Luckily, there are car rental companies to suit both needs — and others.
Here’s a guide to figuring out which car rental company fits your journey best.
Best rental car companies for drivers under 25
At 16 you can drive, at 18 you can vote, at 21 you can drink and at 25 you can rent a car — or so the Hallmark birthday card lore tells us. But sometimes a spry 23-year-old needs to rent a car; that’s where young renter fees come in. Companies charge between $19 and $27 per day to allow under-25-year-olds to rent, which can amount to hundreds of dollars on long excursions.
The workaround is being a AAA or USAA member. Hertz’s $19-a-day young renters fee is waived for AAA or USAA members, along with a host of other benefits like up to 20 percent off base rates (25 percent for USAA) for car rentals. Avis’s and Budget’s $27-a-day young renter fees are also waived for USAA members.
Best rental car companies for short trips
Like Lime scooters, Zipcars have flooded into cities. These rental cars with a distinctive green “Z” adorning their sides can be found in parking lots and on college campuses, and are rented either by the hour or by the day.
In order to rent, drivers need to sign up for a membership ($9 monthly or $90 yearly) and send in their driver’s license information to be verified. Driving rates start at $11 an hour or $91.50 a day. Gas is included on every trip, and members don’t have to pay for mileage as long as they drive under 180 miles per day.
It’s a quick, easy way to rent a car for a short period of time, though the cars do need to be returned from where they were picked up, which means they won’t work for one-way trips.
Best credit cards for rental car insurance
Credit cards are more than just useful tools for helping you pay off your Taylor Swift Eras Tour tickets. One major benefit of your card that you could be overlooking is car rental coverage.
There are two types of rental car insurance, primary and secondary. Primary insurance is the one you want. It means you don’t need to file a claim with your personal car insurance, while secondary does. With secondary coverage, you may be subject to a deductible payment and monthly premium increase.
The Platinum Card from American Express ($695 annual fee) offers coverage of up to $75,000 on cars rented for up to 30 consecutive days when you book your rental car with your card. The Chase Sapphire Preferred Card offers primary rental car coverage. Check with your credit card company to see what deals you may be missing out on.
Best rental car companies for long-distance
The main factors to consider when renting a car for a long-distance drive are additional driver fees and unlimited mileage.
If you want to split up the driving with friends, it’ll cost you. However, Alamo, Avis, Budget, Enterprise, Fox and National don’t charge an additional driver fee for a spouse or domestic partners. USAA members are allowed one free additional driver, in addition to their spouses and USAA-covered family members, on rentals from Avis, Budget, Enterprise and Hertz. If you’re going with friends, look into Fox Rent A Car which squeezes in with the cheapest additional driver charge, at $12.99 a day.
A car with unlimited mileage is a must for long trips. Dollar, Avis, Budget, Enterprise and Hertz all offer unlimited mileage, but you need to double-check that your specific car rental comes with the offer or you may be spending $0.10 to $0.25 for every additional mile over the allowed limit.
Best rental car companies for RVs
If you’re looking to rent an RV you have two main options: Cruise America and Outdoorsy.
Cruise America has 130 rental locations throughout the U.S. and Canada and provides a typical rental experience. They have five types of RVs to rent: large, standard, compact plus, compact and trailer. Locations are less prevalent in the Midwest , which means you may not be able to get an RV within a few hours of you if you’re from North Dakota.
Outdoorsy is a peer-to-peer platform, so RV and van owners put up their vehicles for rent on the site. This means there are hundreds of different styles to choose from, possible RV delivery and options for one-way rentals, but it also comes with the downsides of other peer-to-peer platforms (hidden fees, differing levels of cleanliness, etc.)
When should you use a peer-to-peer platform?
It’s complicated.
Services like Turo and Getaround (a non-delivery peer-to-peer platform), which allow individuals to rent out their cars to car-seeking customers, have grown in popularity because of their easy, tech-forward systems. Customers simply enter the location they’re looking to rent from, book their trip on the Turo site and make arrangements to either pick up their car or have it delivered to them. For Getaround the benefit is the lack of personal contact; the membership-free app allows renters to choose cars and simply unlock them with their cellphones at the designated pickup site. No human contact required. Sounds perfect, right?
Yes and no. Turo and Getaround have a wide variety of cars to choose from, often allowing for more flexible pickup times than traditional car rental companies and frequently beats the competition in price. But, for Turo there are fees not on the sticker price like the pickup/return fee, and Turo and Getaround hosts have different levels of cleanliness and desire to do maintenance of their cars. Also, because they’re peer-to-peer platforms and both require people to be renting in the area, these may not be your best bet if you’re in a rural area.
