3 Japan

After five experiences traveling alone in Japan, I fully endorse a solo trip to the country whether you want excitement, peace and quiet or something in between. I’m not alone.

“I loved traveling Japan solo because it is safe, clean, and people are so respectful, kind, and helpful,” Annie Cheng, founder of the group tour company The Table Less Traveled, said in an email.

The obvious place to go — particularly for travelers who may feel self-conscious being on their own — is Tokyo, where restaurants, bars and public baths cater to the solo customer. You could spend your entire trip in Japan’s capital, or venture out by train to see more of the country’s special pockets, from mountainous Sapporo to the beaches of Okinawa to bustling Osaka.

Don’t feel intimidated to plan a trip if you don’t speak Japanese. “Despite the language barrier, I’ve had some of my best meals in Japan traveling solo,” Cheng said. Her advice for travelers is to get outside of their comfort zone, try to talk to anyone you can.

