The traveler who overpacks — and needs to check a bag

There are two types of travelers: those who check a bag and those that don’t.

If you fall into the overpacker category and require that hefty hard-shell suitcase to be dumped in the plane’s cargo hold, listen up. There are two considerations here: the cost of checking a bag and what happens to your bag once it’s checked.

First, there’s the cost factor. These are typically airline-specific cards with a modest annual fee: think an American Airlines or Delta Air Lines credit card. While the fee may be in the $100-range annually, checking a bag for you and a companion on just one round-trip itinerary can already offset this yearly cost.

Alternatively, if you already have a checked bag benefit, perhaps by flying Southwest or by purchasing a premium cabin ticket, consider a credit card with delayed or lost baggage protection.

Lost baggage has been plaguing travelers this summer, so protection may be even more important to you right now. While your credit card can’t prevent your bag from getting lost, it can make it sting a lot less.

There are more than 18 travel credit cards that offer some type of baggage protection insurance. In its simplest form, that means if your bag is lost by the airline, your credit card will cover expenses to get new items.

Each card has its own rules, but two popular Chase travel cards offer some of the most generous delayed and lost baggage benefits. Both the Chase Sapphire Preferred and Chase Sapphire Reserve will provide $100 per day for five days if your checked bag is delayed for over six hours.

