If you’re traveling alone or are the only one in the group feeling up for a game, behold Box One. Described as an “ever-evolving game of trivia, codes, puzzles, and discovery” and sold exclusively at Target, Box One was created by actor Neil Patrick Harris based on his interest in immersive theater and escape rooms. Kenny Malone, a co-host for NPR’s “Planet Money” podcast, was so delighted by Box One’s whimsical twists and turns and secret gadgets that, despite it being a one-person game, he wound up pulling in his whole family to get involved. The game is on the clunky side, so it’s not for the carry-on-only but totally doable if you have space in your car on a road trip. Harris told the Strategist that it’s “tricky to describe without revealing everything” so we won’t get too into the rules but know that it takes about an hour to play.