Self-tests that can be bought over the counter (OTC) and taken without a proctor are not accepted by most governments that require travelers to present a negative result. But, even if the federally funded antigen tests don’t meet that standard, they can still prove useful before, during or after a trip.
How to order free tests from the government
Americans began ordering free rapid antigen tests through COVIDTests.gov on Jan 19. Each U.S. household — which includes people living abroad in diplomatic and military outposts — is limited to four tests, regardless of how many people live there. The tests are expected to ship within 7 to 12 days of ordering.
Anyone who can’t order online or needs help with the process can call 1-800-232-0233 (TTY: 1-888-720-7489) from 8 a.m. to midnight Eastern time for help in more than 150 languages.
Why you can’t use most rapid tests to cross borders
Each country (or domestic destinations such as Hawaii and Puerto Rico) sets its own requirements, so whether the free tests pass those restrictions will depend on your destination. In most cases, free tests from the federal government are unlikely to help you cross international lines.
Most border-crossing testing needs to be administered by a professional either in person or over video call with a telehealth service affiliated with the manufacturer of the test. Per the U.S. rule requiring all inbound international travelers show proof of a negative coronavirus test taken within a day of their flight to enter the country, a test administrator has to confirm your identity, watch you take the test, confirm your results and issue a report that meets government requirements.
The new free tests do not advertise the option to test under supervision or receive a report of your results to show border officials. As telemedicine-proctored self-tests tend to cost twice as much as basic self-tests, it would cost the government significantly more for the program, plus pose new logistics complications.
As part of an initiative that went into effect Jan. 15, however, private insurers are required to cover the cost of eight free over-the-counter at-home tests per individual per month covered by group health plans. According to the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services website, “insurance companies are required to reimburse you at a rate of up to $12 per individual test,” so that won’t cover the entire cost of most telemedicine-proctored self-tests. Make sure to read the fine print for your insurance company’s reimbursement details before purchasing your test.
How free tests can still be useful for travel
Even though the free government tests probably won’t meet most requirements for border crossing, they can still be helpful for travelers.
Travelers can use the free rapid tests ahead of their trip to see if they have the coronavirus before they depart; during their trip if they’re concerned they’re positive on the road; or after travel to avoid spreading to their home community.
Maurice Smith, a luxury travel adviser and CEO of Eugene Toriko travel agency, recommended testing ahead of an international trip even if it’s not required. Finding out you have coronavirus before you leave can help you avoid spreading the virus and also prevent you from getting stuck away from home in quarantine until you recover.
Brandon Brown, an epidemiologist and an associate professor of public health and medical ethics at University of California at Riverside, said testing can be useful for vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers before and after their trip, particularly if they think they have been exposed.
“It’s useful to be aware of those and be sure not to unknowingly bring virus back into your home and those living with you,” he told The Washington Post.
Additionally, the CDC recommends anyone who is not fully vaccinated test one to three days before travel.
Tests you can use for travel restrictions
Popular self-test options that do fulfill many requirements for international travel include Qured’s antigen self-tests, Ellume’s, Detect tests — which use the same technology as a PCR lab test — and the BinaxNOW kit (remember: this doesn’t include the over-the-counter BinaxNOW found at drugstores; you need the COVID-19 Ag Card Home Test kit available online that includes video-call support).
You can also find an in-person testing site that meets your travel requirements.
Before you pick a test, make sure you’re arranging the right one for your trip. Do you need a PCR test specifically? How close to your departure do you need to test? Travelers can check with their airline, visit a country’s tourism website, or use apps such as TripIt and Sherpa for finding the latest restrictions for your trip. TestForTravel.com is another helpful resource with crowdsourced information on finding coronavirus tests abroad (and researching global travel requirements).