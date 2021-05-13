For Bruno Gretzinger, that was somewhere on a stretch of hill in Paraguay in 2018. Only a few weeks before the end of his bikepacking tour across South America, the axis connecting his pedals broke while he was pedaling to carry the momentum of a downhill into the next ascent. He rolled his bike to the next village, where someone led him to an auto shop. They welded the broken pieces back together. It was just enough to carry him through the end of his trip.