For many people, the “birthright” trip is synonymous with Israel. Birthright Israel has been organizing partially and fully subsidized travel to the country since 1999, and it has inspired cultures around the world to launch similar programs. More than 750,000 members of the Jewish diaspora (defined as having one Jewish birth parent or having converted to Judaism) have since traveled with the program. Participants must be between 18 and 32 years old, among other eligibility requirements.