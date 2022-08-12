Welcome to The Upgrade, By The Way’s new series on travel hacks and hot takes. See how to submit here.
This kind of weekend-warrior traveling didn’t survive past my 20s. I became exhausted not having adequate time to recoup in between work and trips. When the pandemic hit in March 2020 and travel came to a halt, like many others I found myself spending most of my time alone, which allowed me to look at what I value. When travel resumed, I vowed to approach it differently.
Enter the buffer day. Now, I prioritize scheduling an extra day off between when I return home to D.C. from vacation and going back to work. Because let’s face it: While travel is a joy (and a luxury), it can be exhausting.
I use this day to unpack, do laundry, run errands and take a bath. Then, I spend the rest of the day recovering. Even on relaxing vacations, being out of your comfort zone for a few days and around so many people can be draining — at least for me. I use the buffer day to look ahead to the next week and just enjoy my space again. Think of it as a mini staycation at the end of your vacation.
There are times when a buffer day has been crucial: after an active bachelorette-party weekend spent with lots of new people and a short trip with long flights to the West Coast. And then there have been times I’ve regretted not taking one: after an exhausting visit with family or a weekend beach trip that took 10 hours of driving when it should have taken five.
Sure, it might not always be possible to incorporate a buffer day into your travels, but you’ll thank yourself for it later when you reenter the busy workweek, especially after a trip when you’ve traveled across multiple time zones. As I’ve gotten older, my version of making the most out of a trip looks a bit different — like cutting a trip a day short just to have this rest day. Honestly, I wouldn’t have it any other way.
More travel tips
