If the test comes back negative, you are free to go about your trip as planned — although the Canadian government asks that you keep a record of all close contacts within the first 14 days. If you test positive for the coronavirus, or start showing symptoms, you will need to quarantine for 14 days in the location you detailed in your ArriveCan quarantine plan. On the eighth day, you will then be required to take another coronavirus test, which you must pass to leave quarantine.