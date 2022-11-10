If you’re looking at spending an eternity between flights, consider ditching the expensive and uncomfortable airport during your layover. But before you leave the airport, be sure you have enough time to get back, pass through security and make it to your gate for boarding. Calculate how long it’ll take to get into the city center, along with how long it should take to get back and how long you need for check-in and security. Start here to plan a successful layover. On the other hand, if you’re stranded in the airport overnight, it could be a dream come true.