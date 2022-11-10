When such setbacks happen, instead of wallowing at your gate (you could have plenty of time for that later), you’ll have a better chance at turning things around if you jump into action. Airlines have protocols in place to manage weather disruptions and labor issues, but being a proactive traveler can make all the difference.
Whether you want to fix your travel day or get a refund and just go home, here are our best tips for managing airport meltdowns.
You need to get through security fast
If you are one of those people who cuts their airport arrival time dangerously close (maybe it’s traffic, maybe you like to live on the edge), a security line-cutting service is what you need. There are a few options based on your travel style — PreCheck, Global Entry and Clear. Obviously you need apply for these before you arrive at the airport, but if you know thyself and are chronically #TeamJustInTime, do it now. Here’s a guide to picking the best one for you.
Your flight is canceled or delayed
If your flight arriving or departing from the United States is canceled or significantly delayed, you may be entitled to a refund under Transportation Department rules.
But be warned: If you choose to take a refund instead of a new flight option, you may end up scrambling for a more expensive flight — if you can find one at all. Then there’s the risk that your new flight may be canceled or delayed, too. It may also take a long time to get rescheduled, especially during peak travel periods when flights are already packed. If you do still want a refund, read this for tips on getting one.
While you’re stuck at the airport, ask your airline about hotels, meal vouchers or other services beyond the cost of the flight; U.S. law doesn’t require airlines to provide these but you should always ask. Services usually need to be requested in person at the airport, not on the phone or online. You can see what airlines should offer wronged travelers on the Transportation Department’s new online dashboard. Here’s an explainer on it.
You need the latest updates
Download your airline’s app, as it can alert you to gate changes, delays and cancellations before the information has made it to the gate agent. It’s a good idea to have the app for nonemergencies, too. Airline apps can also help you avoid lines at the check-in counter by allowing you to download your boarding pass to your phone, pick your seat, upload documents and even now check your bag. Here are some other tips for being prepared for worst-case scenarios.
You got bumped from your flight
Airlines try to avoid “bumping” passengers from flights by offering customers thousands of dollars to volunteer. If no one bites, you could end up being an unlucky passenger who gets bumped. As frustrating as it may be, airlines are allowed to do this, and they don’t always have to compensate you for the inconvenience. There are times, however, that you’re eligible for compensation.
Here’s how it works: If there aren’t enough volunteers and you’re bumped, the airline owes you compensation if you have a confirmed reservation, checked in, got to the gate on time and the airline is unable to get you to your destination within an hour of the flight’s initial arrival time. Here’s more on the rules of bumping.
You’re separated from your family
You may have the displeasure of getting bumped or rescheduled and rebooked on a separate itinerary from the people, or even pets, you’re flying with. Unfortunately, there isn’t much you can do to stop yourself from ending up in this situation. You are allowed to refuse the rebooking until the airline is able to accommodate your entire group, but there’s no law that requires airlines to keep families together (there are rules for seating young children with parents). Read more on the issue here.
You want help fast
One of the quickest ways to get a response from your airline is by messaging them directly through their website or mobile app. Your first exchanges are likely going to be with a “virtual assistant” or chatbot, which can handle some basic needs. If your situation can’t be solved via bot, try messaging words such as “representative,” “agent” or “help” — they may send your case to a real human. Here’s more on dealing with chatbots.
What do you do if you need to get a human on the phone but you’re stuck on an endless hold? Try calling an airline’s international customer service centers, such as offices in Canada, Mexico or the United Kingdom. Before you do, though, make sure your phone plan includes international calls.
If international call centers aren’t fast enough, turn to social media for assistance by tweeting at or sending a direct message to the airline. Wherever you get through to someone, be as nice as possible; these people deal with angry travelers all day long. Not only is it the right thing to do, but you’re more likely to get your way.
Your airport is chaotic
The airport — and the menagerie of travelers who populate them — can be overwhelming whether your flight is on time or you’re stuck with a heinous delay. But swarmed airports don’t have to ruin your trip. Here are six tips for making the experience a little smoother, from apps to download to mental exercises to try.
Your luggage is lost
Where do you turn when your bag hasn’t turned up at baggage claim? If you’re one of the unlucky travelers dealing with damaged, lost or delayed luggage, step one is to file a claim at your airline’s baggage desk at the airport. Get a copy of the report and a customer service contact number to follow up. You should also provide your preferred delivery address; many airlines will get your bag to you free.
If you haven’t jumped on the AirTag-in-your-luggage-bandwagon, you may be able to track your bag through some airlines’ app or website; the airline should also be tracking it in their system. If your bag is lost for more than 24 hours, passengers qualify for compensation. That may be to cover costs of buying clothes or toiletries for your trip, or to compensate for your permanently lost or damaged belongings. Read more on what to do.
You need a decent meal
Airport food doesn’t have the best reputation. But if you’re stuck in one, you likely need to refuel at some point. We compiled the best places to eat and drink at the 13 busiest airports in the United States, from Atlanta to Los Angeles, based on recommendations from local food experts and travel pros. If you end up in Chicago’s O’Hare, check out chef Rick Bayless’s Tortas Frontera, a favorite of many frequent fliers.
You have time to explore during a layover
If you’re looking at spending an eternity between flights, consider ditching the expensive and uncomfortable airport during your layover. But before you leave the airport, be sure you have enough time to get back, pass through security and make it to your gate for boarding. Calculate how long it’ll take to get into the city center, along with how long it should take to get back and how long you need for check-in and security. Start here to plan a successful layover. On the other hand, if you’re stranded in the airport overnight, it could be a dream come true.
More winter travel tips
The basics: Tip without cash | Traveling with kids | Decide where to stay | A pre-trip checklist of house chores | How to get your passport | Packing your gifts
Flying: Fly like a decent human being | How to set airfare price alerts | Watch out for canceled flights | How to get a refund for a canceled flight | PreCheck vs. Global Entry vs. CLEAR | Can I fly with weed? | AirTag your luggage | Airport parking 101 | Deal with airport crowds
Driving: 9 tips for road tripping with a baby | Try the Airbnb of rental cars | Rent an EV
Greener travel: Bike to the airport | How environmentalists travel | How to find ‘greener’ flights | Make your travel better for the planet
Pets: How to travel with pets | Why the pet fee? | Pet flying 101 | Alternatives to flying with your pet
In case of emergency: Your flight is canceled | How to get a human on the phone | What to do if your car gets stuck in winter weather | Find your lost luggage | How to get a refund for a canceled flight | Deal with a bad hotel room | When you’re bumped off your flight | If you get rebooked without your family