6 Caribbean vacations that check every travel style

For eating and drinking: Anguilla

Joshua E. Bush, chief executive of the travel agency Avenue Two Travel, calls Anguilla “a culinary paradise within paradise.”

Haynes feels the same. With influence from Indigenous Caribbean, African, French, Spanish and English cuisines, “Anguilla is known as the culinary capital of the Caribbean,” she says. “You can experience great dining and still enjoy really pretty beaches.”

Haynes says travelers love Anguilla’s culinary variety, from its farm-to-table dining scene and roadside barbecue stands to its fine-dining restaurants run by Michelin-awarded chefs. Don’t miss delicacies such as grilled spiny lobsters, barbecue ribs with fried johnny cakes or pigeon peas with rice, Anguilla’s national dish.

Sangster picks Saint Barthélemy, or St. Barths, for food. Shayna Mizrahi, founder and CEO of Vive Voyage, agrees. “The quality of food and culinary options on St. Barths is unparalleled in the Caribbean,” she says, vouching for the island’s range of casual to high-end restaurants. As an overseas collectivity of France, St. Barths is known for its French cuisine as well as West Indian and Creole. The move here is ordering fresh seafood; one of Mizrahi’s memorable meals was a whole sea bass barbecued over an open fire at Gyp Sea beach club.

