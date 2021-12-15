Although buying a Premium ticket bumps the price closer to competing rates, there are few options that can compete with French Bee’s Basic and Smart ticket prices. Premium, while higher in cost, adds in comfort that you would give up in an economy class while staying within the price range of other airlines’ economy tickets. Regardless of where you sit, there are few frills on French Bee, but it is a direct, clean and price-conscious way to make it to Paris. The three flight rotations per week can, in theory, be limiting for planning purposes, but if you don’t anticipate needing to change the dates of your flight while on your trip, the times aren’t too confining.