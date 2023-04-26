Myth: You should book in ‘incognito’ mode

Reality: Airfare can change frequently regardless of your paper trail.

Advertisement

Yes, booking sites track your behavior. Seth Miller, an airline analyst and editor of industry news site PaxEx.aero, notes the time he searched for a flight to Vegas and, “72 hours later, I got an email saying, ‘Hey, are you still interested in going to Las Vegas?’” But even so, Miller doesn’t believe they’re using that information to manipulate your airfare.

“It is understandable when faced with a change in pricing that our customers might attribute the change to their individual actions, but that is not the case,” Hawaiian Airlines spokesperson Alex Da Silva said in an email. He explained that prices for available seats generally go up as more are sold, as the date of departure approaches or in response to pricing changes by competitors.

Airfare pricing isn’t that straightforward; it’s extremely volatile by design. Carriers use dynamic pricing algorithms to assess real-time and historic booking data, then adjust prices accordingly. Demand, distance, your itinerary and cabin class can influence changes, says Laura Lindsay, travel trends expert for the travel booking site Skyscanner. She also said that Skyscanner doesn’t use cookies to limit the prices they show passengers, so no matter how many times you search for the same flight, you’ll always see the best prices available at that time.

Advertisement

Google Flights group product manager James Byers also said the site doesn’t decide flight prices. So your browsing history, device or private searches won’t impact fares. Every day, Google Flights systems compute an enormous number of possible ticket combinations for trips, and ticket prices from the their different data providers are constantly changing “even from second to second,” Byers said in an email.

“For example, there could be billions of potential ticket combinations for trips between Los Angeles and London when you factor in variables like connecting flights and the different prices available from different booking sites,” which is why prices can change simply by refreshing the page or switching from one device to another.

Aiste Matuleviciute, a spokesperson for the travel-tech start-up RatePunk, agrees that while flight-booking sites do have access to your IP address, it’s not so they can tinker with your fares. Collecting data on your location allows airlines and booking sites to give you more relevant search results (like the currency and language you use). Any fare differences you find with incognito mode are coincidental.

Advertisement

Keyes chalks our fears up to logical fallacy. We’ve all been taught that correlation does not imply causation, “and yet we seem to throw that out the window when it comes to airlines,” Keyes said. Just because you see a price jump from one search to the next doesn’t mean fares are changing based on your activity.

The same goes for airlines changing rates on your phone versus your laptop. “I’ve never seen any evidence or proof that this exists,” Keyes added.