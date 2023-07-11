Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It was supposed to be the Lee family’s first big post-covid vacation. Last winter, they decided on a trip to Spain and Portugal; matriarch Jody even got the guidebooks for Christmas. Then she managed to wrangle a break in their summer schedule — an impressive feat between the school and social calendars of her 16- and 19-year-old sons — and found a perfect six-day trip with Rabbie’s tours.

“Then I just didn’t do anything for like two months,” Lee said.

As the Lees found out, it’s a bad year to procrastinate. Demand has been high since last year, and experts say tons of people locked in their 2023 plans ages ago. That means many of the remaining summer vacation options aren’t cheap — especially abroad. According to data from the travel booking app Hopper, average airfare to Europe this summer is nearly $1,200, higher than it’s been in the last six years.

By the spring, there were no more seats available for the Lees to purchase with points; it would cost the Washington state family of four upward of $10,000 for airfare alone, a fatal blow to their Europe plan. They pivoted to a beach house closer to home in the Pacific Northwest, where they’ll be able to hike and kayak and spend time on a beach like they first planned. “Obviously it’s going to be different,” Lee said. “Probably wouldn’t need a wet suit in Portugal.”

Embracing the summer of the swap can save you substantially. As Hopper’s lead economist Hayley Berg points out, “airfare to Europe for summer and fall (July — October) is averaging $924 per ticket today, compared to $381 per ticket to islands in the Caribbean and $450 for trips to Mexico and Central America,” she said in an email.

You can find your own swaps by signing up for airfare deal newsletters or using a tool such as Skyscanner’s “Everywhere” search function to browse what’s cheapest. Or, you can consider these seven alternatives to pricier summer travel spots.

Instead of Santorini, try Crete Return to menu Don’t be fooled by the social media images of Santorini’s quiet stone streets; the Greek island is a poster child for overtourism, said Sandra Weinacht, travel planner and co-owner of Inside Europe Travel Experiences. And with Santorini’s popularity comes prices to match. For a much better value destination with similar piercing blue water and charming seaside towns, Weinacht vouches for Crete, Greece’s biggest island. Advertisement Because it’s less popular than the country’s other islands, Weinacht says you can get more bang for your buck and less crowds. “You have the magic of being on a beach that is not crowded with hundreds of others, or being stuck having to wait in line for a bus or taxi for hours, which is the situation in Santorini right now,” she said.

Instead of Miami, try Cartagena Return to menu While you can find decent airfare to Miami this summer, your accommodations will cost you. According to Hopper, the median price for hotels in town is $204 (up 33 percent from last year) and travelers can expect to pay an average of $308 for a home rental. Slash those prices by traveling instead to Colombia’s vibrant Caribbean coast, says Meg Kinnerk, president and founder of the luxury travel agency Traveluxe. Even though the flight will likely cost you more up front, Kinnerck recommends Cartagena as a swap for Miami, particularly for more affordable accommodations and dining, delicious seafood, interesting cultural heritage, lively atmosphere and warm beaches. Why are European hotel beds so bad?

Instead of Amalfi, try California’s central coast Return to menu Packed and pricey, Amalfi is not the move this summer. You could pivot to a lesser-visited European beach — like the more affordable Algarve in Portugal or Spain’s Costa del Sol — or you could stay stateside. Kinnerk suggests California’s central coast for rugged cliffs, scenic drives, lauded wineries, sandy beaches and pleasant climate. Advertisement Depending on your home base, you could save on airfare by getting there by car, bus or Amtrak. Instead of staying in pricier parts of the state like Santa Barbara, where average hotel prices for July and August run more than $300 per night, according to Skyscanner data, try destinations like San Luis Obispo or Morro Bay ($195 and $180 per night on average in July, respectively). If you must go to Italy this year, consider visiting closer to the offseason, like in September or October. Going travel expert Katy Nastro says by the final weeks of August, as kids go back to school and demand drops, airfare to Europe becomes significantly more affordable.

Instead of the Bahamas, the Gulf of Mexico’s ‘Emerald Coast’ Return to menu Darryl Jenkins, a travel adviser with InteleTravel, recommends the U.S. “Emerald Coast” on the Gulf of Mexico for those priced out of the Bahamas. The domestic alternative — which covers five counties of northwest Florida and the coast of Alabama — Jenkins says, has white sand, crystal-clear water and a laid-back vibe with reasonably priced beachfront condos and hotels. You can find bungalows tucked away on long stretches of beach, family-friendly activities like paddle boarding and fishing, and plenty of fresh seafood. Rick Steves's guide to eating and drinking in Italy

Instead of Hawaii, the Azores Return to menu Heidi Bocianowski, owner of Astonishing Travel, had been planning a trip to Aruba earlier this year and nailed down everything but the airfare. “Then I looked at flights and said forget it,” she said. Bocianowski found a much better deal to the Azores, an Atlantic archipelago and autonomous region of Portugal. Advertisement Once they landed, something seemed familiar. Between its black sand beaches, lush rolling hills, island-hopping, majestic cliffs and volcanoes, “We kept saying, ‘oh my goodness, this is so similar to Hawaii,’” Bocianowski said. But prices for hotels, food and hiring a private guide were all much cheaper than she’s found in Hawaii. If you insist on getting to Hawaii this year, hold off until the fall. Nastro says tourism numbers drop about 20 percent or more come Labor Day. She’s seen September round-trip airfare from the West Coast to the islands on full-service airlines for under $300 and a Boston to Kona ticket for $471. Atlantic Beach was a ‘Black Pearl.’ Locals want to see it shine again.

Instead of Croatia, Riviera Maya Return to menu For fantastic cuisine, fascinating history, swimming, boating and sunning a la Croatia, consider Mexico’s Riviera Maya, where you can travel to for a fraction of the price. Berg says you can still find good deals on flights to Cancún (under $300) from the U.S. From there, grab a rental car and drive down the Caribbean coast and explore destinations like Puerto Morelos, Tulum or Akumal. Justin Smith, president of the Evolved Traveler, says the Riviera Maya has a much more laid back, “get-away-from-it-all” vibe than Cancún, and has its best weather from late summer to early fall.

Instead of Bali, Puerto Rico Return to menu Airfare to Bali is so high this summer, it overshadows the allure of “affordable luxury” you’ll find once you get there. Hopper data shows that $2,147 is considered a “good deal” for a round-trip ticket from the U.S. A much closer island with much cheaper airfare — plus sun, surfing and rich culture — is Puerto Rico. Advertisement Jenkins says travelers to Puerto Rico love its stunning beaches, tropical scenery, opportunities to tour old San Juan and hike the El Yunque National Forest. Nastro says she’s seen consistently great deals to Puerto Rico from all over the country, not just major metro areas. In her recent searches, she found round-trip fares to the capital city San Juan throughout August into October from Chicago (for $157); Portland, Maine ($189); and Tulsa ($282), all on full-service airlines. And because it’s a U.S. territory, it’s a great option for travelers whose passport application got backlogged. On Puerto Rico’s ‘pork highway,’ 4 stops for spit-roasted bliss