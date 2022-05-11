7 less expensive summer vacation destinations

Hawaii has been cost prohibitive for some of Jelencovich’s clients this summer (although she says deals aren’t impossible to find). Her swap for a better-value beach destination is Florida with Gulf Coast options such as Clearwater and Fort Myers or the Treasure Coast’s Port St. Lucie and Stuart.

While the vacation-rental booking company VRBO says it’s seeing an “accelerated booking spree” for this summer, there are more rentals and less competition in Florida beach towns. If you’re a Nantucket regular, VRBO suggests Naples for high-end shopping; St. Petersburg or Clearwater for Rehoboth Beach, Del., lovers looking for something family-friendly; Cocoa Beach for the Jersey Shore crowd interested in nearby Orlando theme parks; and the LGBTQ-friendly Florida Keys instead of Provincetown, Mass. For travelers using wheelchairs, Jelencovich recommends Cape Florida, which has more facilities with ramps for better access to the beach.