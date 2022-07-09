9 beaches for living out your best ‘coastal grandmother’ summer

This list wouldn’t be complete without a nod to “Big Little Lies” — a coastal grandmother mood board. There are a number of Central California coastal towns that would fit the bill, but Carmel-By-The-Sea hits the nail on the head. Look for a vacation rental with giant windows or perhaps a Spanish Colonial Revival house a la Diane Keaton to set the scene for your stay. Don’t forget — coastal grandmothers know how to prepare elegant meals. If you’re not quite there yet, take some time for a cooking class to learn CG specials, like this one on macarons from Viator, or Italian classics at Happy Girl Kitchen, or this preserves Airbnb Experience.