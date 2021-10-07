Across a couple of bridges and along the far side of the harbor lies Lille from the center of the city. Its location on Refshaleoen, the island neighborhood that has become a hub for innovative food projects, helps explain why this place is as much a community as a bakery. It’s been that way since the beginning, a little over three years ago, after three friends who worked together at the Michelin-starred restaurant 108 decided to strike out on their own. The fact that Lille was crowdfunded “made all the locals feel like they had a stake in it from the beginning,” says Mia Bolund, one of its founders.