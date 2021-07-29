The embassy may have options only for big cities, so what if you’re traveling off the beaten path? As long as you can connect to the Internet, even if you’re backpacking in the Siberian tundra, you can take a coronavirus test that will allow you back in the United States. All you have to do is pack a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-approved “at-home” or “self test” that you take over a video call with real-time supervision from a telehealth service.