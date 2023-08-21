1 Manage expectations for what you can see on land

For this trip, I went on a week-long sailing in the Mediterranean on the 1,400-cabin Valiant Lady, one of three medium-size vessels that are sailing under Richard Branson’s Virgin Voyages line. Although this specific itinerary meant many stops along the rugged French and Spanish coastline, it also prompted a very rookie mistake: trying to do too much in one port of call.

Don’t try to cram in everything while on land. Not only will you be rushed, but you also won’t be able to get a proper feel for a destination. On most sailings, you’re only docked for a set period during the day (or, at most, one night).

I learned this the hard way on one of our first port days, trying to squeeze in sightseeing the city of Nice, the medieval village of Èze and the nation of Monaco, all in one day. (Yes, in hindsight, it’s a clear what-are-you-thinking moment.)

For cruises where you’re in a place for less than 24 hours, the whole point is really to get a preview of a destination, not to fully immerse yourself. Here’s what I’d recommend instead: Pick one activity — say sea kayaking along the French Riviera — or explore one specific neighborhood (in my case, one city) to give yourself plenty of time to make it back to the ship.