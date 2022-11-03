9 Get the official line-skipping tool

A fairly new and controversial addition, the replacement for the once-free FastPass service is proving essential (if pricey) to knock out the rides you want during a visit.

There are two elements: Genie Plus lets guests pay a daily fee to reserve expedited access to many rides. Individual Lightning Lanes charge a separate fee for quicker access to the most popular rides. Prices for both went up last month.

Advertisement

At Disneyland Resort in California, Genie Plus now starts at $25, up from $20. In October, the price started at $15 but could be as much as $22, depending on demand; previously, it was always $15.

“For as complicated as it is and for as costly as it is, it’s still worth it to use it,” Brown said. “You can get on some super-popular rides.”