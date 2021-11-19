Fans of the third installment of FX’s “American Crime Story” can book a vacation to our nation’s capital, although it was filmed on sets in Los Angeles. To follow the story line, head to the Watergate Hotel in Foggy Bottom where Monica Lewinsky, played by Beanie Feldstein, lived; or cross the Potomac River and visit the Ritz-Carlton in Pentagon City, where you probably won’t be questioned by the FBI. While you’re in town, tour the most famous sites alongside the eighth-graders on school trips with a local guide, or experience the city like a resident with our City Guide.