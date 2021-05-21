Those in the travel industry are standing by watching for updates in real time. With news still unfolding daily, it’s been difficult to keep track of the latest requirements, says Misty Belles, spokeswoman for the luxury travel company Virtuoso.
Meanwhile, here is what we can tell you about post-vaccination-era travel to Europe.
Who can go to Europe?
Americans can already go to some European countries (E.U. member states and otherwise) by providing an approved negative coronavirus test result, inoculation status and/or quarantining on arrival.
Under the latest plan to accept American travelers, anyone who has had a vaccine approved for use by the European Union — Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson — for at least two weeks may travel to the 27-nation bloc. Additionally, individual E.U. member states may accept other World Health Organization-approved options, such as China’s Sinopharm vaccine.
The E.U. will also allow people, regardless of vaccination status, to travel from countries with 75 cases per 100,000 residents over the previous 14 days. (The United States does not meet that criteria, but it could within a month).
Where in Europe can I go?
The list of European countries open to Americans is changing quickly. The latest E.U. guidance applies to its 27 nations. Some countries such as Georgia, Greece and Croatia have been open to vaccinated Americans.
When can I go?
Some countries are already allowing vaccinated Americans, but the larger E.U. bloc should be more accessible after its official travel ban ends (potentially by Saturday). Even with the new measures for the bloc potentially going into effect as early as next week, vaccinated Americans traveling to the European Union before July 1 may still face quarantine restrictions, depending on their destination.
Do I need a vaccine passport?
Yes. The E.U. is setting up a digital certificate system (a.k.a a vaccine passport system) that will go into effect on July 1 for travel within Europe. The goal will be for Americans and other visitors traveling to the E.U. bloc to connect to the new system, where they will have to provide proof of inoculation either through vaccination status, evidence of a recent recovery from covid-19 or showing a negative test result.
Additional vaccine passports are in the works beyond the E.U.'s system. Arie Litovsky, co-founder and chief technology officer of the new travel app Airheart, says each airline has partnered with a different company to develop technology to verify your vaccination status.
Randle Roper, co-founder and CEO of the LGBTQ travel company VACAYA, doesn’t predict there will ever be one universally accepted vaccine passport, “so it’s important for all travelers to be aware of each country’s requirements and then simply follow those protocols,” he said in an email. “Flexibility and a kind spirit are compulsory.”
Even if you download all the vaccine passports you need, you will also want to have your original vaccination card on hand. Rani Cheema, chief executive and travel curator at Cheema’s Travel urges travelers not to laminate their original vaccination cards. She recommends travelers get a sleeve to protect it, tape it to the inner back of their passport. Don’t forget to have a photo of it on your phone as well as a physical copy of it for additional safekeeping.
Will I have to take a test to get into Europe?
Possibly. The new E.U. plans aim to reduce barriers for people traveling into and within the bloc; however, each member state is allowed to set individual requirements.
Countries such as Iceland and Greece allow travelers to skip the test if they can prove they’re vaccinated, while others may require a test instead of or in addition to a vaccine. Testing may allow travelers to skip quarantine requirements. Right now, airlines including Delta, American and United are offering quarantine-free flights for travelers who provide a negative coronavirus test result and test on arrival to a handful of European countries, such as Italy.
Can unvaccinated kids travel to Europe?
Yes. According to the European Commission, unvaccinated children can travel to the continent but will need to have a negative PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before arrival. E.U. member states may require additional testing for kids on arrival. As with everything, check for updated specifics before you go as not all countries will have the same policy.
Will there be restrictions during my vacation?
Yes. Santander says every country will have its own take on coronavirus mandates, so travelers should be prepared to encounter a range of requirements. There may be reduced capacity at businesses and events in some destinations, while others may have done away with social distancing protocols altogether.
Will I have to quarantine on arrival?
It depends. Not all countries have done away with quarantine requirements, and vaccinated Americans may still face quarantine requirements depending on their destination. Belles says proof of full vaccination will probably cancel out the need to quarantine eventually, as has been the case with countries such as Iceland. Countries may also accept negative test results in place of quarantine.
The new E.U. deal eliminates quarantine requirements for people traveling within Europe who can prove — via the new digital certificate system — that they are vaccinated, have recently tested negative for the coronavirus, or have already recovered from covid-19.
Do I have to take a test to get back home?
Yes. Anyone traveling to the United States, regardless of vaccination status, must provide results of a negative coronavirus test taken within three days of departure or show proof that they have recovered from covid-19 in the past 90 days.
