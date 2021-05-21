Even if you download all the vaccine passports you need, you will also want to have your original vaccination card on hand. Rani Cheema, chief executive and travel curator at Cheema’s Travel urges travelers not to laminate their original vaccination cards. She recommends travelers get a sleeve to protect it, tape it to the inner back of their passport. Don’t forget to have a photo of it on your phone as well as a physical copy of it for additional safekeeping.