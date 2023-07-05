Most strikes and protests are cooling off

Labor strikes were common throughout Europe in the spring, but Harteveldt said they aren’t typically as frequent in the summer. Still, he said, that “doesn’t mean there won’t be a wildcat strike or some kind of labor action.”

Security officers at London Heathrow Airport had announced planned strikes on several days in July and August; but some last month were canceled. On June 23, the Unite union and the airport reached a deal for pay raises to prevent work stoppages for two years.

Advertisement

Janna Hyland, a transportation intelligence analyst at risk management firm Crisis24, said further action is possible.

“Like a lot of travel disruption, it’s hard for travelers to predict,” she said. “The best thing they can do is stay informed.”

Unions will typically give notice of a strike, and airlines will notify passengers of potential impacts. Hyland said travelers should pay attention to their airlines, arrive at the airport early, fly direct when possible and avoid checking bags.

Protests that erupted late last month in France are unrelated to travel — they followed the police killing of a teenager in the suburb of Nanterre — but hundreds of people have been arrested and thousands of officers have been deployed in Paris and areas around the city.

The U.S. Embassy in Paris issued a security alert on June 29 warning about potentially violent protests throughout France, with reports of damage.

Advertisement

“U. S. citizens should avoid mass gatherings and areas of significant police activity as they can turn violent and result in clashes,” the alert says. “Some cities are imposing curfews. As always, it is a good practice to notify friends or family of your whereabouts. Note that public transportation is being affected.”

Canada’s travel advice for France warns of protests being planned in such popular tourist destinations as Paris, Lyon and Toulouse. “They have caused disruptions to services and transportation and have led to acts of vandalism, arson, and violent clashes between demonstrators and police,” Canada’s warning states. “In certain cases, security forces have used tear gas to disperse crowds.”